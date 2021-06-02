Enzolytics (ENZC) Stock Attempts To Recovery: Will The Rally Continue?

One of the more important positive triggers for the stock came about on May 26 when the company announced that it had managed identify immutable sites on the HTLV-1 virus.

In the past two weeks, the Enzolytics Inc (OTCMKTS:ENZC) stock has been on the radars of many investors and that becomes far more apparent from the price action in the stock. The stock has recorded gains of 35% during that period and the rally continued on Tuesday.

Yesterday, it jumped by as much as 15.5% and in this sort of situation; it might be a good idea for investors to take a closer look at the company. One of the more important positive triggers for the stock came about on May 26 when the company announced that it had managed to identify immutable sites on the HTLV-1 virus.

It is a major development since it is going to help Enzolytics in its work to product monoclonal antibodies that are supposed to work against the HTLV-1 virus. In this regard, investors need to keep in mind that at this point there are no effective vaccines in the market that can actually tackle the HTVL-1 virus.

While this discovery was an important factor behind the rally in the Enzolytics stock, it is important to mention that there were some other important developments as well. In the middle of May, it was announced that Enzolytics collaborated with Intel Corporation to publish a white paper.

The white paper, titled “Optimizing Empathetic A.I. to Cure Deadly Diseases”, pointed out that the innovative approach of Enzolytics and the artificial intelligence analytics tools of Intel could be combined to produce effective treatments meant for all types of virus infections. This white argues that in the future the aim of healthcare is going to be more anticipatory than reactionary.

Back in April the company had also made an announcement with regards to the sort of progress it has made on a range of initiatives including the one related to its multiple therapeutics platform. It is now going to be interesting to see if the Enzolytics stock can maintain its momentum in the coming days.