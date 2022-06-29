DBTX Stock Price has consolidated and could be ready for a run? URGENT

Decibel Therapeutics DBTX stock price is finally showing some life as it reverses trend. DBTX is up 59% in the last 5 days and I will be evaluating many factors to determine just how hot the stock is.

The official heat level for SMCE is, a 2 out of 5.

Continue reading to see why I think it is just a 2 out of 5.

Now, let’s go over some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis and how I came up with HOT grade.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Information

Company Name: Decibel Therapeutics Inc.

Ticker: DBTX

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://www.decibeltx.com/

Breakout Stock Decibel Therapeutics Company Summary:

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. discovers and develops medicines to protect, repair, and restore hearing. The firm focuses on hearing disorders, including noise-induced hearing loss, residual hearing preservation or improved sound fidelity with cochlear implants, presbycusis or age-related hearing loss, tinnitus, a persistent ringing in the ears, and genetic hearing loss. It also offers drugs for pediatric cancer and cystic fibrosis patients who experience ototoxicity or hearing loss. The company was founded by Kevin Paul Starr, M. Charles Liberman, Gabriel Corfas, Ulrich Müller, and Albert Edge in October 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

DBTX stock price is due to News?

June 28, 2022

Today reported positive top-line results from an interim analysis of its ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial of DB-020, a novel, proprietary formulation of sodium thiosulfate (STS) designed to protect against hearing loss in cancer patients receiving cisplatin chemotherapy. Cisplatin, one of the most commonly used chemotherapeutic agents, has severe dose-limiting side effects, including ototoxicity, which leads to permanent hearing loss in many patients. There are no approved therapies to prevent or treat cisplatin-induced ototoxicity.

Trending Stock DBTX 5 Day Chart

DBTX Stock Price HOT Stock Grade:

The volume, which is basically demand of a stock is sporadic and has a downward pressure on it.

The news, there is no significant news cycle circulating around DBTX stock price.

The chart, it is bearish and has been that way for a while.

The fundamentals, there is no exciting financial filings associated with this stock.

Marketing efforts, I have found marketing efforts around the investor awareness of this company which saved it from a 1 out of 5 rating.

