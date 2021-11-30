UPDATE: ISPC Gains 200%, We Called It!

Company Name: iSpecimen

Ticker: ISPC

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: www.ispecimen.com

Industry Medical

Company Summary:

iSpecimen offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, connecting life scientists in commercial and non-profit organizations with healthcare providers that have access to patients and specimens needed for medical discovery. Proprietary, cloud-based technology enables scientists to intuitively search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

Why is it so Bullish?

iSpecimen announced 8 days ago that it has been contracted to support new advanced research on COVID-19 seeking insights on its transmissibility, variants, outcomes, and testing validity among multiple population segments. In the last ten months, the company has partnered with multiple research and health care organizations on a range of diverse projects requiring a variety of COVID-19 samples, including nasal swabs, saliva, and blood products.

On Nov. 29, 2021 ISPC entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement for a private placement with three accredited investors for the sale of 1,749,999 shares of common stock of iSpecimen together with warrants to purchase 1,312,500 shares of common stock (“Warrants”), which will result in gross proceeds to iSpecimen of approximately $21.0 million, before deducting placement offering expenses.

UPDATE: BELOW is the article written on November 22nd

Small Cap wisely assessed the situation by writing,

“It broke out of the bullish trend at the end of the day, but it could be a head fake. Be careful and make sure to get a solid confirmation before thinking about this purchase.”

WE NAILED IT! The stock went up another 200% after we alerted and it was and always will be about being calculated, not being emotional and reading charts with a technical eye. Always wait for confirmation is the learning lesson!

1 Day Chart

5 Day

Technical Summary

We are in the same boat as last time, we are in a bearish moment on the 1 day but overall still bullish. This stock is volatile right now and be very careful, it is up 300% of late and is overbought. Wait for confirmations and there is a lot of money to be made on the up and coming swings, both positive and negative movements.