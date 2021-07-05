Marketing Worldwide (MWWC) Stock Keeps On Hitting New Highs: But Why?

Every day thousands of investors look into the possibility of investing in the next big thing from among micro-cap stocks and one of the stocks from that category of stocks to have come into prominence in recent days is that of Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC).

Investors piled on to the Marketing Worldwide Corp stock in a big way last week and the stock ended up clocking gains of as much as 230%. In light of the massive gains made by the stock last week, it might be a good move for investors to look into the stock a bit more closely. One of the things that ought to be mentioned in relation to the rally in the Marketing Worldwide Corp stock is that the stock has become very popular on the social media platform Twitter.

As is well known, social media chatter has increasingly become a significant factor in triggering strong rallies in micro-cap stocks. On the other hand, it has also emerged that the Marketing Worldwide stock is on the radars of some of the biggest investors in the micro-cap space and that could be another reason why the stock could continue to garner attention from investors this week as well. At this point in time, the stock is one of the most searched stocks online and that reflects the rising interest in it. It seems that the stock is looking to go on a similar run as some of the other major micro-cap gainers like Tesoro and Enzolytics among others.