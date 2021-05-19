Nsav Holding (NSAV) Stock Resumes Another Round of Rally

The cryptocurrency market might be going through a tough time at this point but the popularity of the industry remains high and hence, there is a lot of interest in companies which are involved in that space. One such company is the United Kingdom based firm Nsav Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:NSAV).

Net Savings is involved in both cryptocurrencies and blockchain and is broadly described as a digital asset technology firm. The Net Savings stock rallied strongly on Tuesday and went up by as much as 60% despite there being no fresh news about the company. However, the rally might be linked to a major announcement from the company last week.

Last week, Net Savings announced that VirtualBroker, a company that it owns, launched its Cryptocurrency Price Search feature. It has been claimed to be a revolutionary feature and is supposed to be one of the most important constituents of the advanced automated non-custodial trading platform.

The particulars of the feature are compelling. The feature offers an interface by way of which VirtualBroker customers will be able to take a look at a range of exchanges and then choose to connect it to their dashboards. Once it is connected, users can easily see the real time price action in cryptocurrencies.

In this regard, it is also necessary to point out the importance of the proprietary High Performance Computing feature from VirtualBroker. This system helps in real time transactions with all the exchanges that have been connected by the user. In addition to that, there is no time lag either.

In this way, it is possible for users to get the best prices after having a look at a large number of exchanges. It seems the market is optimistic about the future of this feature as well considering the latest rally in the stock. Investors could consider keeping an eye on the Net Savings stock this week.