American Battery Metals (ABML) Stock Resumes The Uptrend: Will it Continue?

The stock was in focus yesterday as it jumped by 5% and took its gains for the month to as much as 40%. There was no fresh development with regards to American Battery Metals yesterday but it might be worthwhile to take a look at development from last week. The lithium-ion battery recycling technology company signed an escrow for a property situated at 695 E Sydney Drive in Storey County, Nevada.

The property spans across an area of 13.8 acres and is a part of the famed Tahoe Reno Industrial Park, which is widely known as the biggest industrial park in the planet. The acquisition of this parcel of land could prove to be a significant boost to the company’s business as well.

American Battery Metals is currently involved in supplying batter metals through its three separate business divisions. One of those is primary resources and the other two are from extraction technology and lithium ion battery recycling. Not too long ago, American Battery Metals had announced that the groundbreaking of its lithium ion battery recycling plant at Fernley in Nevada had also been done.

On the other hand, back in May, the company had made another announcement that could have resulted in considerable optimism among investors.

American Battery Metals announced that is submitted an application for the uplisting of its shares to the NASDAQ Stock Market. Considering the fact that Nasdaq is one of the biggest stock exchanges in the world, a possible listing could open up a world of new opportunities for the company. However, it should be noted that acceptance is not guaranteed and the company will need to meet a range of requirements before the stock can be listed.