CA:ERTH stock price, is it a good stock? URGENT UPDATE!

EarthRenew Inc. CA:ERTH stock price was approaching it’s one year high, then it pulled back. Thank god for our subscribers that I recommended a $.30 stop loss. Famed stock picker, Alexander Goldman has his update from the original article from 3/10, take a look below.

Before we do, remember to stop what you are doing and 👇 Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest breakout stocks and trending stocks!

Delivering Breakout Stock Alerts | 100% FREE Direct to Your Inbox SEND ALERTS

Before we get started, I wanted to introduce myself to you. Hi 🙋‍♂️ I’m Alexander Goldman and I have been successfully trading winners for two decades now.

I’m now helping traders find breakout stocks. My claim to fame is the expert at finding trending stocks.

What do I mean by big winners?

Securities that move more than 100% in a month! CA:ERTH Stock Price could?

Does that always happen, NO! But, I’m very good! Take a look at this article I wrote, where I called 5 stocks, 3 losers and 2 winners and they all did what I thought!

The article is HERE where I shine a spotlight on trending stocks and breakout stocks!

If you want good stocks delivered to your inbox, no hassle, no research with this massive community of traders, sign up below. Now, let’s go over some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis.

EarthRenew Inc. Company Information

Company Name: EarthRenew Inc.

Ticker: ERTH

Exchange: Canadian Securities Exchange

Website: https://earthrenew.ca/

EarthRenew Inc. Company Summary:

EarthRenew, Inc. operates as sustainable power-generation company, which engages in generating electricity from industrial natural gas turbine. The firm focuses on supporting a farm system that puts healthy soils and grower profitability back on the table.

It transforms livestock waste into an organic fertilizer to be used by organic and traditional growers in Canada and the United States. The company was founded on November 16, 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

ERTH 5 Day Chart, Good stock?

Good Stock? CA:ERTH Stock Price Technical Analysis:

I originally wrote, “WOW, this chart looks amazing and it has very little volume. I like this stock a lot! I would place my stop loss at $.30.” If you did, I saved you from a 15% loss.

I’ll be the first to admit, stocks are volatile and it’s a numbers game. You win some and you lose some. In my opinion this is still a winner. I like it.

Once again my name is Alex and I’m so glad you took the time to read this far. I would love to have you be apart of our growing family of traders.

I always like giving tid bits of knowledge that I have learned from my mentors, so here goes. As a reminder to all of the traders out there to leave your emotions at the door and never, ever, try to catch a falling safe. Simply let it crash to the ground and then, walk over and pick up the money. That is a reference to bounce plays LOL.

I strive to find breakout alerts and deliver them before the market finds out. I’m the original OG trend setter of trending stocks! If you want stocks delivered to your inbox, no hassle, no research with this massive community of traders, sign up below.

I sure hope you enjoyed this article, if you would like to receive more exclusive content from me sign up for our newsletter below 👇