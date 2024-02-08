Argo Living Soils Corp (ARLSF) Is Poised To Save The World?

Yes, we titled the name of this research report, “Argo Living Soils Is Poised To Save The World?” because… they might just do that!

Our children’s future depends on our food supply and one of the major environmental challenges facing the world today is the degradation of our top soil. That is the upper layer of soil which contains most of the organic matter and nutrients needed for plant growth. Let me break this down, if we lose all the nutrients in our soil we will not be able to survive because we need food.

That’s a big deal, a matter of life and death. So I encourage you to read this article first as a concerned citizen of the world and secondly as an investor. It is always an incredible feeling to invest and maybe make 30%, 90% or even 200% on a trade but even better when we help the world at the same time.

Argo Living Soils Corp (ARLSF:OTC) (ARGO:CSE) is a company that specializes in producing and distributing organic fertilizers and soil amendments for sustainable agriculture. The company’s products are based on the principles of regenerative farming, which aim to enhance soil health, biodiversity, and crop quality while reducing environmental impact. Argo Living Soils Corp offers a range of solutions for different crops and soil types, such as compost, worm castings, biochar, rock dust, and microbial inoculants. The company also provides consulting and education services to help farmers adopt best practices for soil management and organic certification.

We are so excited, so let’s go over why our team has spent the last month researching Argo Living Soils Corp (ARLSF:OTC). Let’s go over the macros before we get into the specifics.

Company Name: Argo Living Soils Corp.

Ticker: (ARLSF:OTC) (ARGO:CSE)

Exchange: OTC & CSE

Website: https://argolivingsoils.com

Investor Deck: Here

Company Summary:

Argo specializes in producing and developing organic products, including soil amendments,

living soils, biofertilizers, vermicompost and compost extracts formulated specifically for high-value

crops. The Company’s vision and overall business plan are to create an established brand of organic

and/or environmentally friendly products. The company was founded in 2018, and its production facilities

have been expanded and relocated to Duncan, British Columbia, in a joint venture with Pacific

Composting.

HOUSTON, WE HAVE A PROBLEM

The world is facing a major challenge: how to feed a growing population with a shrinking amount of arable land and water. Conventional agriculture is not sustainable, as it depletes the soil, pollutes the environment, and contributes to climate change. That’s why Argo Living Soils Corp is a game changer.

Argo Living Soils Corp is a company that produces and sells living soil, a revolutionary product that enhances the health and productivity of plants. Living soil is a mixture of organic matter, beneficial microbes, and minerals that mimics the natural ecosystem of the soil. It creates a symbiotic relationship between the plants and the soil, boosting their growth, resilience, and nutrient content. Living soil also reduces the need for fertilizers, pesticides, and irrigation, saving money and resources.

Argo Living Soils Corp is not just a business, it’s a movement. It’s a way to transform agriculture and create a better future for everyone.

FOUR REASONS Argo Living Soils Could Be The Agriculture Play of 2024

#1 The Degradation of Our Top Soil

#2 Plant Based Foods Are Exploding In Popularity and That’s Good for Argo

#3 The Diverse Applications of Biochar

#4 News

Now that we have gone over the macros let’s dive into the number one catalyst that could make Argo one of the hottest stocks of the year.

#1 The Degradation of Our Top Soil

One of the major environmental challenges facing the world today is the degradation of top soil, the upper layer of soil that contains most of the organic matter and nutrients needed for plant growth. Top soil erosion, which occurs when wind or water remove soil particles from the land surface, has accelerated dramatically in the last 100 years due to intensive agricultural practices such as tilling, plowing and monocropping. According to a study published in Earth’s Future, more than 57 billion tons of top soil have eroded in the U.S. Midwest since farmers began cultivating the land 160 years ago, at a rate that is double what the USDA considers sustainable [1]. This loss of top soil has serious implications for food security, biodiversity, climate change and water quality, as degraded soil reduces crop yields, releases carbon into the atmosphere, increases runoff and sedimentation, and lowers soil fertility [2]. The FAO warns that 90% of the Earth’s top soil could be at risk by 2050 if current trends continue [3]. Therefore, there is an urgent need to adopt more sustainable soil management practices that conserve and restore this vital natural resource and that is where Argo steps in.

The degradation of the top soil poses a serious threat to food security, biodiversity, and human health. Argo Living Soils is a company that offers a solution to this problem by producing organic, nutrient-rich, and microbe-enhanced soils that can restore the fertility and health of degraded lands. Argo Living Soils can capitalize on this opportunity by:

Marketing its products as a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to conventional fertilizers and pesticides that harm the environment and human health.

Partnering with farmers, NGOs, and governments to

Argo is an industry game changer in that it applies ‘living soils’ technology to the traditional organic and restorative science of soil management and crop production.

#2 Plant Based Foods Are Exploding In Popularity and That’s Good for Argo

Plant based foods have exploded with popularity lately. However, our soil is at an all-time low in quality which creates a major problem for agriculture! Argo is in a profitable position to leverage that growing market by solving that major problem.

Plant-based meatless products are a growing market that offer consumers an alternative to animal-based meat. According to a report by the Good Food Institute and the Plant Based Foods Association, U.S. retail sales of plant-based foods increased by 6.2% in 2021, reaching $7.4 billion, while the total plant-based meat category grew by 8% globally, reaching $6.1 billion [4] [5]. The demand for vegan meat is driven by various factors, such as health, environmental, and ethical concerns, as well as innovation and product development in the sector. A study by Fortune Business Insights projected that the global meat substitutes market will grow from $5.88 billion in 2022 to $12.30 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate of 11.11% [6]. Another report by CB Insights highlighted that plant-based meat has the potential to disrupt the $1.4 trillion global meat industry, which faces challenges such as animal welfare issues, greenhouse gas emissions, and resource inefficiency [7]. Therefore, plant-based meatless products are not only a niche trend, but a significant opportunity for retailers, foodservice operators, and consumers alike.

The vegetarian food segment is one of the fastest-growing categories in the global food market. According to a report by Grand View Research, the global vegan food market size was valued at USD 16.55 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% from 2023 to 2030 [8]. The increasing awareness about the benefits of following a vegan diet, such as improved health, animal welfare, and environmental sustainability, is the key factor driving the growth of this segment. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has also boosted the demand for plant-based foods, as consumers seek healthier and safer alternatives to animal-based products.

The vegetarian food segment is not only growing in terms of market value, but also in terms of consumer reach and acceptance. According to The Good Food Institute, six in ten U.S. households purchased plant-based foods in 2022, similar to the prior year. These factors indicate that the vegetarian food segment is not a niche market anymore, but a mainstream one that is expected to grow further in the coming years.

#3 The Diverse Applications of Biochar

Argo is actively engaged in exploring biochar’s potential across a range of industrial applications.

Water Filtration and Treatment: Biochar’s porous structure and absorption properties make it a

promising material for water filtration and treatment. It can be used to remove contaminants, impurities,

and even certain heavy metals from water, contributing to improved water quality.

Environmental Remediation: Biochar’s ability to adsorb and immobilize pollutants makes it valuable for

environmental remediation projects. It can be applied to contaminated sites to absorb pollutants, aiding

in the cleanup of areas affected by industrial spills or waste.

Construction Materials: Biochar can be integrated into construction materials such as concrete and

asphalt to enhance their structural properties. These applications promote durability and reduce

environmental impacts.

Battery Technology: Biochar has shown potential in energy storage applications, particularly in battery

technology. Its unique structure and conductivity properties make it a candidate for inclusion in

electrodes.

Carbon Capture and Sequestration: Biochar’s carbon-negative nature makes it a potential tool for

carbon capture and sequestration (CCS). By capturing carbon during its production and incorporating it

into various applications, including concrete and other construction materials, biochar helps mitigate the

impact of CO2 emissions on the environment.

News:

Argo Living Soils Corp. Highlights Recent Achievements and Biochar’s Expanding Horizons

February 5, 2024

Argo provides the following summary of recent achievements, and the expanding horizons of biochar applications, underscoring Argo’s commitment to innovation and sustainability.

In a commitment to advancing sustainable organic nutrient solutions, Argo introduced BioPellets, a novel

organic nutrient product resulting from its licensing agreement with Canadian AgriChar. These enhanced

organic nutrient biopellets allow users to participate in regenerative soil enrichment programs, with their

native soil.

Argo’s joint venture with Pacific Composting Inc. achieved a significant milestone with the completion of

the expansion and startup of the worm casting installation. This collaboration enhances operational

efficiencies, sharing expertise and proprietary information. The joint venture aims to offer industry-

leading organic soil, initially targeting the British Columbia market LINK

Update: Argo Living Soils Corp. Announces New BioPellet Product For The Global Agricultural Market

January 22, 2024

Argo announces a significant new product, JumpStart Plus BioPellets, in our growing range of agricultural enhancement products through

our licensing agreement with Canadian AgriChar (“AgriChar”). JumpStart Plus BioPellets will give

users the ability to customize their soil enrichment programs.

In a significant stride forward, AgriChar has pioneered proprietary techniques in the area of pelletization.

Their proprietary innovation has already resulted in the creation of commercially successful nutrient

BioPellet products. Argo will spearhead the marketing and distribution of these groundbreaking

enhanced organic nutrient BioPellets, offering a sustainable alternative to conventional fertilizers.

BioPellets enable farmers to offset the long-term depletion of their native soil. JumpStart Plus

BioPellets can be applied topically to fields, or through “air banding” during seeding. Similarly,

gardeners can utilize these nutrient BioPellets topically or integrate them into their growing media.

This innovative approach allows farmers to reduce, or eliminate their reliance on expensive chemical

fertilizers. This reliance over time has depleted the nutritional integrity of their soil, leading to increased

fertilizer use, escalating input costs, and ultimately higher food prices.

The global rise in fertilizer prices, exacerbated by the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, has

further underscored the need for novel solutions to the evolving crisis of depleted food producing soil.

JumpStart Plus BioPellets fertilizer addresses this challenge, providing organic pellets which can be

tailored to specific soil conditions LINK

Update: Argo Living Soils Corp. Joint Venture with Pacific Composting Inc.

January 4, 2024

Announced that PacificComposting Inc. (“Pacific Composting”) has completed the installation of Argo’s worm casting operation. As previously announced, the Company’s facility was originally located on Galiano Island in BC and relocated to Duncan, BC.

The joint venture is a collaboration between Argo and Pacific Composting, designed to integrate Argo’s

worm casting operations into Pacific Composting’s existing operation and create specialty products

such as worm castings that can be further used by Pacific Composting in their product lines.

The joint venture aims to establish several fundamental advantages including increasing operational

efficiencies and a sharing of expertise and proprietary information. The objective being to establish an

industry leading organic soil, marketed initially to the BC market. LINK

As a quick recap, Argo’s Products will:

enable plants to reach full growth potential

sustain growth while minimizing fertilizer use

reduce the use of pesticides and herbicides

condition soils to self- resist pests and fungi ensure

higher yields at lower cost

Let’s do one last recap on the FOUR catalysts that could send Argo Living Soils (ARLSF:OTC) (ARGO:CSE) to the moon.

#1 The Degradation of Our Top Soil

#2 Plant Based Foods Are Exploding In Popularity and That’s Good for Argo

#3 The Diverse Applications of Biochar

#4 News

So as we look to the future, our children’s future, one of the major environmental challenges facing the world today is the degradation of top soil. That upper layer of soil which contains most of the organic matter and nutrients needed for plant growth. That’s a big deal, a matter of life and death. So we better pay attention and as investors I would start your research today on Argo Living Soils so we can invest in our future!

