Good Stocks?: Reversal After Latam Files Bankruptcy? Viewbix is a Good Stock? Is PMIR a Good Stock?

Company Name: Viewbix Inc.

Ticker: VBIX

Exchange: OTC

Website: https://corp.viewbix.com/

Company Summary: Viewbix is a video analytics and technology company that helps companies understand what messages are resonating with their video viewers and how to leverage that data to enrich and empower a more effective video experience.

Technical Analysis:

Viewbix is a good stock? There is no news, and it traded over 12 Million shares, around $1M dollars. Sounds like front loading a market awareness campaign, which would be a lot of front loading and would scare me big time! Or, the campaign has gotten started already and we don’t have it on our scanners yet.

Either way, the stock jumped over 400% and finished the day in a bearish one day trend line up 100% from the previous close.

Company Snapshot

Company Name: LATAM Airlines Group S.A.

Ticker: LTMAQ

Exchange: OTC

Website:

Why did it go up over 100%?

Well because it crashed from $1.60ish to $.28 after news was released on Tue, November 30, 2021, “Latam Airlines Group SA’s reorganization plan wrongly favors top shareholders over creditors and will fail to win court approval, an official committee of unsecured creditors told the judge overseeing the Chilean air carrier’s bankruptcy.

“The plan is a very rich deal for the inside shareholders,” Allan S. Brilliant, an attorney for the committee, said during a court hearing Tuesday.

Technical Analysis:

Reversal after Latam Files Bankruptcy? In the 30 day chart you see a massive sell off and the corresponding PPS drop. However, in the midst of tragedy, there will always be those traders looking for bottoms and reversals. Once the stock reverses, the market responds with volume that drives the PPS up. I’m not a big fan of premarket gap ups, which we saw yesterday, coupled with an over correction. It is trending bullish but I believe this will be short lived.

Company Snapshot

Company Name: The PMI Group, Inc.

Ticker: PMIR

Exchange: OTC

Website: https://www.pmigrp.net/about-us

Company Summary:

On October 1, 2013, PMI emerged from bankruptcy. PMI continues to pursue opportunities to enter into strategic transactions to maximize the long-term value of the Company for its shareholders.

Why did it go up over 100%?

It has no revenue, here, it has no press, here, so I’m as baffled as most investors!

Technical Analysis:

Is PMIR a good stock? It hasn’t traded in forever and out of the blue just started trading. So if you like intrigue, keep an eye on it, maybe this shell has found a home. Maybe a big awareness campaign is coming, either way we like mysteries.