Altitude International Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTD) Stock Sees Impressive Buying Activities

After having performed strongly over the previous days, the Altitude International Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTD) stock managed to get off to a strong start this week as well. After making a key announcement yesterday, the stock soared by 9% and that rally took its gains for the past week to as much as 25%.

Yesterday the company announced that its Altitude Water systems are going to be deployed in Africa and help with providing clean drinking water to those areas which need it the most. It was also announced that the Chief Executive Officer of the company Greg Breunich is going to oversee the initial phase of the project named ‘Water to Africa’ and will be landing in Cameroon at some point this month.

At the initial phase of the initiative, Altitude International Holdings is looking to provide clean drinking water to hundreds of young people in Cameroon who are facing an acute crisis. The company has already transported as many as four of its ozone purified air to water machines to the country and these machines are expected to help Altitude International Holdings in accomplishing its early goals.

In addition to that, it should be noted by investors that through this initiative Altitude International Holdings is also looking to showcase the effectiveness of its products to global as well as African organizations. If the project turns out to be a success then it could lead to Altitude International Holdings getting hold of a similar projects in other parts of the world.