Jupiter Wellness, Inc. JUPW Stock Price is up almost 50%, here’s why!

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. JUPW Stock Price is up almost 50% in less that 5 days and appears to be ready to move again, keep an eye on it.

Now, let’s go over some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis

Company Information

Company Name: Jupiter Wellness, Inc.

Ticker: (JUPW)

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://jupiterwellness.com/

Company Summary:

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. is a leading company in the field of cannabinoid-based wellness products. We have a diverse portfolio of brands and products that address various health and wellness needs, such as skin care, pain relief, stress management, and sleep support. Our products are made with high-quality ingredients and backed by scientific research and clinical trials. We are committed to providing safe, effective, and innovative solutions for our customers and partners.

JUPW stock price is due to News?

JUPITER, Fla., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (Nasdaq: JUPW), a diversified company that supports health and wellness, today announced it has engaged a well-established contract beverage manufacturer/packer with facilities across the United States to begin production of Safety Shot in Q4 2023. Recently acquired by Jupiter Wellness, Safety Shot, the world’s first blood alcohol detox drink, will debut in a 12-ounce sleek can. Press

JUPW 5 Day Chart

JUPW Jupiter Wellness Technical Analysis:

This is clearly a bullish chart based on some incredible news with a clear breakout event.

JUPW Stock Analysis:

Some of their achievements include:

Launching JW-100, the first FDA-approved prescription drug for the treatment of eczema, in collaboration with AmeriPharma.

Expanding our distribution network to over 20,000 retail locations across the US, including CVS, Walgreens, and Rite Aid.

Securing a strategic partnership with Greenlane Holdings, a leading global platform for cannabis products and accessories.

Acquiring SRM Entertainment Ltd., a UK-based company that specializes in CBD-infused beverages and edibles.

Raising $32 million in a Series B funding round led by Canaccord Genuity.

We believe that Jupiter Wellness, Inc. has a strong competitive advantage in the rapidly growing CBD market, which is expected to reach $13.4 billion by 2028. They have a proven track record of delivering high-quality products, generating revenue growth, and creating value for our shareholders.