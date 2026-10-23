AI Stocks to Watch: 3 Critical Tests After the Nasdaq Rout

AI stocks suffered a sharp setback Thursday as the Nasdaq plunged 2.6% and semiconductor shares dropped 6.7%. Now Nvidia, Micron and CoreWeave face three different tests that could help traders distinguish a sustainable recovery from another bull trap.

October 23, 2026 | Friday Market Watch | SmallCapExclusive

MARKET COMMENTARY & RISK DISCLOSURE: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. It is not personalized investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investing involves substantial risk, including possible loss of principal. Full Disclaimer.

AI Stocks Just Had a Brutal Day. What Happens Next?

Nasdaq: Down 2.6%.

Semiconductor index: Down 6.7%.

CoreWeave: Down 10.1%.

Thursday, October 22, delivered a major setback for technology investors.

The Nasdaq Composite fell to 26,008.86, its steepest percentage decline since June.

Semiconductor stocks suffered even greater losses as Wall Street reconsidered the financial returns expected from massive artificial intelligence infrastructure spending.

Yet the broader market told a different story.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished slightly higher, while the Russell 2000 also posted a modest gain.

This wasn’t a uniform market collapse. It was a concentrated technology selloff.

That’s an important distinction for investors.

When former market leaders suddenly underperform, the question isn’t simply how far prices have fallen.

It’s whether investors are reassessing the companies’ financial outlook—or reacting to temporary uncertainty.

For traders preparing for Monday, three AI stocks deserve particular attention:

Nvidia (NVDA). Micron Technology (MU). CoreWeave (CRWV).

Each occupies a different part of the AI economy.

And each could provide useful evidence about where sentiment goes next.

1. NVDA Stock: Can Nvidia Lead an AI Stocks Recovery?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is one of the defining companies of the AI computing boom.

Its graphics processors power data centers, model training and advanced computing workloads.

That makes NVDA an important stock to watch when the semiconductor sector comes under pressure.

On Thursday, Nvidia shares fell approximately 4.4%.

The decline came as investors questioned whether the huge sums being committed to AI infrastructure would ultimately generate sufficient returns.

Here’s the distinction traders need to understand.

Nvidia sells computing hardware.

Many of its customers finance the data centers and infrastructure required to operate that hardware.

Those customers can experience financial pressure even while demand for Nvidia’s products remains substantial.

However, weaker customer spending could eventually affect Nvidia’s growth outlook as well.

NVDA Stock: Three Signs to Watch

Relative strength: Does Nvidia outperform the Nasdaq and semiconductor sector during a recovery?

Trading volume: Are advances supported by meaningful participation, or do they quickly fade?

Earnings commentary: Will upcoming reports from large cloud providers reinforce expectations for AI infrastructure spending?

A broad recovery led by major semiconductor companies would be more convincing than an isolated rebound in a few speculative names.

The critical question: Is Nvidia regaining leadership, or merely bouncing after a difficult session?

2. MU Stock: Is Micron’s Semiconductor Rebound in Trouble?

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) supplies memory products used across computing, data centers and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Earlier this week, the company’s trading history revealed an intriguing pattern.

From October 15 through October 20, daily MU trading volume fell from approximately 39.1 million shares to 20.3 million shares.

That’s a decline of roughly 48%.

At first glance, declining volume after a selloff can look encouraging.

But there’s a catch.

Lower total volume doesn’t necessarily mean selling pressure has ended.

It can also signal that buying demand is fading.

On Thursday, Micron shares declined approximately 6.3%, providing another test of the earlier stabilization thesis.

That raises an important question for traders.

Was the declining trading activity part of a developing bottom—or simply a temporary pause before renewed volatility?

MU Stock: What Would Confirm Stronger Buying?

Traders can monitor three developments.

Price stability: Does Micron establish higher lows and more consistent closing prices?

Volume confirmation: Do upward price moves attract sustained trading participation?

Industry participation: Are other memory and semiconductor companies recovering alongside MU?

The strongest interpretation comes from multiple signals working together.

A single positive session doesn’t establish a lasting reversal.

Read our earlier analysis: MU Stock Volume Drops 48%: Is Micron’s AI Selloff Finally Losing Steam?.

3. CRWV Stock: The Biggest Financial Test Among These AI Stocks

CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) represents a different part of the artificial intelligence ecosystem.

Rather than primarily selling chips or memory, CoreWeave operates cloud infrastructure used for demanding AI computing workloads.

It’s also one of the clearest examples of Wall Street’s concern about financing the AI boom.

In its second-quarter 2026 results, CoreWeave reported approximately $104 billion in revenue backlog as of June 30.

That’s an extraordinary level of contracted future business.

But during the same quarter, the company reported a net loss of approximately $626 million and net interest expense of roughly $640 million.

Those figures explain why investors remain divided.

Demand for AI computing capacity may be substantial.

Yet building and operating that infrastructure requires enormous capital investment.

CRWV Stock: Why Thursday’s 10% Decline Matters

CoreWeave fell approximately 10.1% on October 22, closing at $55.60.

The shares touched an intraday low near $53.50.

That decline illustrates how quickly investor confidence can weaken when financing concerns intensify.

The crucial questions now involve three areas.

Demand: Can CoreWeave convert its customer commitments into recognized revenue?

Financing: Can it manage borrowing costs and future infrastructure requirements?

Cash generation: Can the business eventually generate sustainable cash flow after its substantial investment needs?

A large revenue backlog isn’t the same as realized profit.

And an analyst upgrade doesn’t guarantee a recovery.

For a deeper look, read CRWV Stock Down 56%: Can a $104B Backlog Fuel a Comeback?.

Company financial source: CoreWeave Investor Relations.

AI Stocks Watchlist: NVDA, MU and CRWV Compared

Stock October 22 move What traders should monitor NVDA −4.4% Semiconductor leadership and AI spending expectations MU −6.3% Volume, price stability and memory-sector momentum CRWV −10.1% Financing concerns, recent lows and future cash flow

All percentage changes refer to Thursday, October 22—not Friday’s unfinished trading session.

These companies provide different perspectives on the same market theme.

Nvidia represents AI computing hardware.

Micron represents memory technology.

CoreWeave represents the infrastructure required to deliver computing capacity to customers.

If all three begin recovering with improving market participation, that could strengthen the case for a broader sector rebound.

If their weakness continues, traders may need to remain cautious about interpreting isolated rallies as a market bottom.

Why AI Stocks Could Face Another Major Test Next Week

The coming week includes several events that may influence technology valuations.

Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon are expected to release earnings.

Their financial reports could provide new information about cloud demand, AI investment spending, operating margins and future growth expectations.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is scheduled to meet on October 27–28.

Interest rates matter because the cost of capital can affect both equity valuations and infrastructure financing.

Investors are also monitoring elevated oil prices and geopolitical uncertainty.

Higher energy costs can affect inflation expectations and economic activity. Power availability and expense are especially relevant to data-center operators.

Taken together, these developments create a challenging backdrop.

The next major move in technology stocks may depend as much on financial results as on technical indicators.

For Thursday’s broader market results, see the Associated Press market recap.

AI Stocks Technical Analysis: Four Signs of a Potential Bottom

After a selloff, investors often search for signals that the worst may be over.

But no technical indicator can reliably identify the exact low.

Here are four patterns worth monitoring.

1. Higher Lows Develop

Stocks begin holding above prior lows instead of repeatedly breaking down.

This may indicate that buyers are becoming more willing to absorb selling.

2. Buying Volume Returns

Sustained price advances accompanied by stronger trading activity can make a recovery more convincing.

However, volume spikes can occur during volatile reversals without establishing an uptrend.

3. Semiconductor Leaders Confirm the Move

A recovery becomes more credible when influential companies and industry benchmarks participate.

Nvidia and Micron can help illustrate whether strength is broad or concentrated.

4. Business Results Support Investor Expectations

Strong earnings, credible guidance and improving financial performance can provide a fundamental reason for market sentiment to recover.

A stock can become technically oversold while its business outlook continues deteriorating.

For more detail, read After the Nasdaq Selloff: 5 Signs a Stock May Be Building a Bottom.

AI Stocks FAQ: What Traders Are Asking

Which AI stocks should traders watch before Monday?

Nvidia (NVDA), Micron (MU) and CoreWeave (CRWV) provide three different measures of AI-market sentiment. Each has distinct business fundamentals and trading risks.

Are AI stocks oversold after the Nasdaq decline?

Some technology shares have experienced sharp declines, but a steep price drop alone doesn’t establish an oversold condition or confirm a market bottom. Technical indicators and price history need to be evaluated for each stock.

Can Nvidia, Micron and CoreWeave recover next week?

A recovery is possible, but not assured. Traders can monitor upcoming earnings, relative strength, trading volume and company-specific financial developments rather than treating any rebound as guaranteed.

AI Stocks Outlook: Real Reversal or Another Bull Trap?

Thursday’s market action revealed something important.

Investors are becoming more selective about the artificial intelligence trade.

Demand for AI products and services remains a major investment theme.

But Wall Street is paying closer attention to financing costs, infrastructure spending and the financial returns those investments may generate.

For Nvidia, the question is semiconductor leadership.

For Micron, it’s whether memory-sector weakness begins stabilizing.

For CoreWeave, it’s whether strong demand can translate into attractive financial results.

Three companies. Three different challenges. One major market debate.

The goal isn’t to predict Monday’s opening price.

It’s to recognize whether market behavior and company fundamentals begin improving together.

After a major selloff, the smartest question isn’t which stock fell the furthest. It’s which stock can demonstrate that something is actually changing.

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Published October 23, 2026. Market figures reflect confirmed October 22 trading data and information available before Friday’s closing bell. Prices and conditions may change.

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