After the Nasdaq Selloff: 5 Signs a Stock May Be Building a Bottom

After the Nasdaq Selloff: 5 Signs a Stock May Be Building a Bottom

The Nasdaq selloff is attempting to recover after a difficult week, while semiconductor stocks have suffered eight consecutive losing sessions. Nvidia’s latest chart is showing subtle changes in price behavior—but is this the beginning of a meaningful rebound or another temporary bounce? Five technical signals help traders evaluate what comes next.

TO READ ABOUT ANOTHER POTENTIAL BOUNCE PLAY: READ THIS RESEARCH REPORT

The NASDAQ Selloff Has Created a New Question for Traders

After a sharp market decline, investors tend to divide into two camps.

One sees falling prices as an opportunity.

The other sees the possibility of further losses.

Both can be right at different points in the same market cycle.

The Nasdaq experienced its worst weekly decline since June, with technology and semiconductor stocks facing substantial selling pressure. By Friday, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index had recorded eight consecutive declining sessions.

But one technical indicator was beginning to attract attention.

The semiconductor index’s nine-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) had fallen to approximately 21.5.

That’s a deeply oversold reading.

For traders, the development raises a compelling question: When selling becomes this intense, how can we identify stocks that might be approaching a bottom?

The answer requires more than finding the biggest loser.

It requires understanding how price, volatility, momentum, and investor behavior begin changing.

Here are five signals worth examining.

1. Higher Lows: The First Sign Sellers May Be Losing Control

A persistent downtrend is generally characterized by lower highs and lower lows.

Each recovery attempt fails below the previous peak, and each new wave of selling pushes prices lower.

One potential sign of stabilization appears when a stock stops making progressively lower intraday lows.

Consider Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). link

On October 15, Nvidia traded as low as approximately $212.85.

On October 16, the intraday low improved slightly to approximately $213.32.

That represents a higher low of $0.47.

It’s a modest change, but it illustrates what traders look for when evaluating a potential reversal.

There is an important qualification.

Nvidia closed October 16 at approximately $214.13, below its October 15 closing price of $217.23.

In other words, the latest intraday low improved while the closing-price trend remained weak.

A single higher low is not confirmation of a bottom. It is an early observation that requires follow-through.

Traders often look for additional higher lows, a break above a recent swing high, or other evidence that buyers are gaining control.

2. Volatility Compression: Why Narrowing Trading Ranges Matter

After a severe decline, stocks frequently experience unusually wide daily trading ranges.

Large swings reflect uncertainty, aggressive selling, and rapidly changing expectations.

Sometimes those ranges begin contracting.

Technical traders refer to this as volatility compression.

Nvidia provides another example.

Its approximate daily high-to-low ranges were:

Trading session Daily range October 14 $6.36 October 15 $5.62 October 16 $5.36

The sequence shows modestly narrowing volatility.

That does not mean Nvidia has established a durable base. Three sessions are too limited to support that conclusion.

But it does suggest the latest trading ranges have become somewhat smaller.

Why does that matter?

Because a developing base often involves a transition from aggressive, directional selling toward more balanced trading.

Eventually, that balance may resolve into a larger price movement.

The critical point: volatility compression does not tell traders which direction the next move will take.

A stock can break down from a tight range just as easily as it can break upward.

Confirmation matters.

3. Nasdaq selloff-Oversold RSI: A Rebound Signal or a Dangerous Trap?

One of the most closely followed momentum indicators is the Relative Strength Index.

RSI measures the speed and magnitude of recent price changes on a scale from zero to 100.

Readings below 30 are commonly described as oversold.

Readings above 70 are commonly described as overbought.

Following the semiconductor sector’s eight-session decline, its nine-day RSI had dropped to approximately 21.5.

That is an extreme momentum reading.

And extreme readings can attract traders looking for short-term reversals.

However, there’s a critical distinction between a market being oversold and a market having established a bottom.

During powerful downtrends, RSI can remain below 30 for extended periods.

A stock can become oversold, rebound briefly, and then fall to new lows.

That’s why experienced chart analysts often look for additional developments, such as improving price structure, recovering momentum, or bullish divergence.

Bullish divergence occurs when price makes a lower low while a momentum indicator forms a higher low.

It can suggest weakening downside momentum, although it can also fail.

An oversold RSI describes the intensity of recent selling. It does not guarantee that selling is finished.

Nvidia’s Chart: Why Traders Should Pay Attention

Nvidia is particularly interesting in the Nasdaq selloff because it sits at the center of the artificial intelligence investment cycle.

The company’s shares closed near $239.24 on October 6.

By October 16, the closing price had fallen to approximately $214.13.

That represents a decline of roughly 10.5%.

Yet the latest sessions have provided two small technical developments: a slightly higher intraday low and modestly narrowing daily ranges.

Neither establishes a confirmed reversal.

And Nvidia’s recent closing-price action remains weak.

But the combination is worth observing against a semiconductor sector that has experienced unusually persistent selling.

The next question is whether buyers can produce stronger closing prices and sustain them.

The most interesting part of Nvidia’s chart isn’t that it has already bounced. It’s that traders now have specific technical developments to monitor.

Chart note: Use a verified daily candlestick chart covering October 6–16, with the October 15 and October 16 lows labeled. A separate sector chart should display the semiconductor index’s nine-day RSI.

4. Relative Strength: Look for Stocks Holding Up Better Than Their Industry

One of the biggest mistakes after a selloff is assuming the stock with the largest decline offers the greatest opportunity.

A 60% decline may look more attractive than a 10% decline.

But price alone tells us very little about business quality, valuation, financing risk, or the likelihood of recovery.

Relative strength offers another perspective.

Suppose a semiconductor ETF falls 5% over a particular period while an individual semiconductor stock declines only 1%.

The individual stock is showing relative resilience.

That doesn’t make it a buy.

But it suggests investors may be treating it differently from the broader industry.

Traders can compare Nvidia with benchmarks such as the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) to examine whether the stock is outperforming or underperforming its sector.

For a meaningful comparison, both charts should cover the same dates and use percentage returns rather than comparing their absolute share prices.

The strongest relative-strength conclusions come from sustained performance across multiple sessions—not a single isolated trading day.

5. The Fundamentals: Does the Company Have a Reason to Recover the Nasdaq selloff?

Technical indicators can help identify changes in market behavior.

But a chart cannot answer every question.

A stock may stabilize temporarily while the underlying business continues deteriorating.

That’s why company fundamentals become especially important after a major decline.

For semiconductor and AI-related companies, investors are currently weighing questions about infrastructure spending, financing costs, customer demand, and the timing of future returns.

Those issues can affect companies differently.

A business with substantial cash generation and a strong competitive position may respond differently to market pressure than one dependent on external financing.

Before treating a technical setup as a potential opportunity, traders should examine the company’s latest financial results, balance sheet, upcoming earnings, and material announcements.

A technically attractive pattern becomes more meaningful when supported by a credible business outlook.

A stock doesn’t recover sustainably simply because it has fallen far enough. Buyers ultimately need a reason to assign it a higher value.

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How to Tell a Potential Bottom From a Temporary Bounce

The five signals work best as a framework rather than a checklist that automatically produces a trading decision.

A higher low may suggest that selling pressure is easing.

Narrowing trading ranges can indicate consolidation.

An oversold RSI can identify unusually intense downside momentum.

Relative strength can reveal stocks holding up better than their peers.

And improving fundamentals may provide a reason for a recovery to continue.

But no combination eliminates uncertainty.

The distinction between an oversold bounce and a sustained reversal becomes clearer only as additional trading sessions develop.

Traders should also consider liquidity, bid-ask spreads, upcoming catalysts, and the price behavior that would invalidate their original thesis.

Those risks are especially important in small-cap stocks, where limited liquidity can exaggerate price movements.

The Bottom Line on the Nasdaq selloff: The Most Interesting Charts May Be Just Beginning to Change

The Nasdaq’s recent selloff has created uncertainty across growth and technology stocks.

The semiconductor sector has experienced eight consecutive declining sessions, pushing momentum indicators into deeply oversold territory.

Nvidia’s latest chart shows modest signs of intraday stabilization and narrowing daily trading ranges.

But those developments are preliminary.

There is not yet sufficient evidence to declare a durable bottom.

For traders, that’s precisely why the next few sessions matter.

The objective isn’t to predict the exact lowest price.

It’s to recognize when market behavior begins changing—and to distinguish genuine improvement from temporary relief.

After a major selloff, the question isn’t simply which stock has fallen the furthest.

It’s which stocks are beginning to provide credible evidence that the selling pressure may be changing.

Coming tomorrow: The Quiet Before the Breakout—Why Tight Trading Ranges Matter.