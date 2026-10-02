GCDT Hong Kong Projects Green Circle Decarbonize Technology (NYSE American: GCDT) is moving from manufacturing scale toward larger commercial opportunities as two GCDT Hong Kong projects put AI-driven building controls, high-efficiency cooling and energy decarbonization into focus.

A week ago, the Green Circle Decarbonize Technology story was about scale.

Today, it’s about where that scale could go.

On September 30, Green Circle Decarbonize Technology Limited (NYSE American: GCDT) announced that wholly owned subsidiary Boca International Limited submitted two competitive tender proposals for major energy-efficiency projects in Hong Kong.

One proposal carries a stated contract value of HK$7 million.

The second carries a stated value of HK$60 million.

Together, the GCDT Hong Kong projects represent HK$67 million in proposed project value and provide a much clearer picture of the business Green Circle is trying to build around energy efficiency, advanced cooling, smart controls and its broader decarbonization platform. hongkongtechpress.com

There is an important distinction from the beginning:

These are tender proposals. They have not been announced as awarded contracts, and HK$67 million should not be treated as booked revenue.

But the proposals give investors something tangible to examine.

And what GCDT is proposing is considerably more interesting than replacing a few air conditioners.

GCDT Hong Kong Projects Bring Several Technologies Together

The smaller of the two GCDT Hong Kong projects involves the MOS Centre.

Boca’s HK$7 million tender includes replacing Chiller No. 3 and associated chilled-water pumps, modifying structural steel platforms, installing acoustic ductwork and silencer systems and integrating advanced AI-driven sequence and temperature controls with the building’s existing DDC system.

If awarded, the proposed project targets completion within 180 calendar days from commencement. hongkongtechpress.com

Then there is Nan Fung Centre.

At HK$60 million, this proposed project is much larger.

Boca’s tender calls for an end-to-end energy-decarbonization solution involving high-efficiency water-cooled chillers, magnetic-bearing centrifugal units, new chilled- and cooling-water pumps, smart controls, retrofit work and ongoing operations and maintenance. hongkongtechpress.com

Put the two projects together and something becomes apparent.

GCDT isn’t positioning itself simply as a seller of thermal-storage material.

It is attempting to become an integrated energy-efficiency company.

GCDT Is Trying to Sell an Energy Outcome

This may be the most important part of the story.

A traditional equipment company sells a chiller.

Green Circle’s model can involve much more:

Thermal-energy storage.

Cooling equipment.

Pumps.

Engineering.

Installation.

Variable-frequency technology.

Building-management integration.

AI-driven controls.

Operations and maintenance.

Energy-efficiency optimization.

That’s a fundamentally broader relationship with the customer.

Under both new tender proposals, Boca says it intends to integrate variable-frequency and smart-control capabilities designed to maximize energy efficiency while meeting applicable Hong Kong building-energy requirements. hongkongtechpress.com

That begins to connect directly with what we examined in our previous GCDT feature.

Green Circle has been building around proprietary phase-change thermal-energy-storage technology, or PCM-TES.

The concept is relatively simple even if the engineering isn’t:

Store thermal energy when it makes sense. Release it when it’s needed. Reduce the burden on conventional cooling systems.

Now combine that with intelligent controls capable of deciding when equipment should operate.

That’s where the story gets more interesting.

From GCDT Thermal Energy Storage to Smart Buildings

Green Circle’s technology story doesn’t begin with artificial intelligence.

That’s important.

The company has been involved with thermal management and energy efficiency for years.

Its latest push is about adding more intelligence to the system.

Think of a commercial building as a constantly changing energy problem.

Outside temperature changes.

Occupancy changes.

Sun exposure changes.

Cooling demand changes.

Electricity loads change.

Equipment efficiency changes.

An intelligent control system can potentially react to those conditions continuously rather than simply operating equipment according to fixed schedules.

The MOS Centre proposal specifically calls for AI-driven sequence and temperature controls integrated with the existing building-control infrastructure. hongkongtechpress.com

That’s a legitimate industrial application for artificial intelligence.

Not a chatbot.

Not another AI wrapper.

Software deciding how physical infrastructure should operate more efficiently.

For GCDT, that creates a potentially interesting intersection between materials science, mechanical engineering and software.

Why the GCDT Hong Kong Projects Matter After SANVO

Now rewind three weeks.

On September 8, Green Circle announced a strategic partnership with SANVO Fine Chemicals Group Limited.

Under that agreement, SANVO was appointed sole supplier and exclusive manufacturing partner for mass production of BocaPCM-TES panels in China.

SANVO is expected to take responsibility for manufacturing operations while GCDT focuses more heavily on research, product development and market expansion. GlobeNewswire

That could matter considerably.

Building manufacturing infrastructure consumes capital.

Factories require equipment.

Equipment requires people.

People require management.

And all of it requires time.

Using an existing manufacturing partner could potentially allow GCDT to expand production without building an entirely new manufacturing organization from scratch.

But manufacturing capacity means very little without demand.

That’s why the new GCDT Hong Kong projects are an important follow-up.

September 8 addressed the supply side.

September 30 gives us a look at the commercial opportunity side.

Now the question becomes whether proposals become awards—and whether awards can become repeatable revenue.

GCDT Has Already Been Growing From a Small Base

Green Circle isn’t starting from zero.

As we reported September 25, GCDT generated approximately HK$5.2 million in fiscal 2024 revenue.

That increased to approximately HK$16.6 million in fiscal 2025.

Fiscal 2026 revenue reached approximately HK$25.1 million, representing growth of roughly 51.1% year over year. Small Cap Exclusive –

That’s nearly five times the fiscal 2024 level in two years.

But context matters.

GCDT remains a small business and is not yet profitable. Its fiscal 2026 results included an operating loss of approximately HK$6.8 million and loss before tax of roughly HK$13.1 million. Small Cap Exclusive –

That makes commercial execution especially important.

GCDT doesn’t merely need interesting technology.

It needs projects.

Then it needs margins.

Then it needs repeat customers.

Then it needs scale.

The two new tenders give us another potential step in that process.

GCDT Hong Kong Projects Arrive as Cooling Becomes Critical Infrastructure

There is a larger reason we’re following this company.

The world is becoming more computationally intensive.

AI gets most of the headlines, but artificial intelligence has a very physical problem:

Heat.

GPUs consume enormous amounts of electricity.

Electricity becomes heat.

Heat has to be removed.

And removing it requires still more energy.

The same fundamental problem exists across commercial buildings, industrial facilities, hospitals and other large properties.

Cooling is expensive.

That makes thermal management increasingly important.

Green Circle’s technology potentially attacks the problem from several directions at once: more efficient cooling equipment, stored thermal energy and increasingly sophisticated controls determining how the entire system operates.

That doesn’t make GCDT an AI company.

It makes GCDT an energy-efficiency and thermal-engineering company operating in a world where efficient cooling is becoming increasingly valuable.

That’s a much more interesting story.

But HK$67 Million Is Not Revenue—Yet

For an investor-awareness feature, this distinction deserves to be unmistakable.

The headline number is HK$67 million.

But Boca has submitted proposals.

It has not announced awards totaling HK$67 million.

GCDT has not booked HK$67 million of revenue from these proposals.

A tender is the beginning of a commercial process, not the end.

First comes the proposal.

Then potentially an award.

Then contract execution.

Then project delivery.

Then revenue recognition according to the applicable contractual and accounting terms.

That’s precisely why the next announcement could matter.

If either GCDT Hong Kong project is awarded, investors will have a substantially different data point to evaluate.

There’s Another Important GCDT Date: October 7

Investors also need to separate the operating story from GCDT’s capital-market story.

Green Circle previously announced a 1-for-6 share consolidation scheduled to become effective October 7, 2026.

The transaction mechanically combines every six existing shares into one share and is expected to result in GCDT trading on a split-adjusted basis while retaining the ticker, subject to exchange procedures.

A share consolidation doesn’t create operating value by itself.

It changes the share count and per-share price mechanically.

That’s separate from whether GCDT wins projects, grows revenue or successfully commercializes its technology.

Keeping those two stories separate is important.

What Happens Next for GCDT?

This is where Green Circle becomes worth following closely.

The company’s recent announcements have created a logical sequence:

Technology → projects → manufacturing → larger tenders.

Now comes the difficult part.

Execution.

Can GCDT win either of the Hong Kong tenders?

Can SANVO help scale BocaPCM-TES production efficiently?

Can Green Circle combine thermal storage, advanced cooling and intelligent controls into a repeatable commercial offering?

Can it take a model developed through Hong Kong projects and expand it into additional markets?

And can revenue grow quickly enough to move the company toward sustainable profitability?

Those are the questions that matter now.

Because the story surrounding Green Circle Decarbonize Technology (NYSE American: GCDT) has moved beyond whether its thermal-energy-storage technology works in individual projects.

The bigger question is whether the company can turn years of engineering experience into a scalable commercial platform.

The GCDT Hong Kong projects don’t answer that question yet.

But with HK$67 million of proposed tender value now on the table, they may give us the next place to look.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE

This is paid promotional content. King Tide Media, LLC, parent company of Small Cap Exclusive, has been compensated by Hatcher Group Limited for investor-awareness and marketing services relating to Green Circle Decarbonize Technology Limited (NYSE American: GCDT). King Tide Media, LLC may receive compensation of up to $250,000 in connection with this campaign. King Tide Media, LLC owns zero shares of GCDT. This compensation creates a potential conflict of interest and should be considered when evaluating this communication. FULL DISCLAIMER