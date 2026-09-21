Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ: ARTL): Six Months Later, the ART27.13 Story Just Took an Unexpected Turn

When we last looked at Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ: ARTL) in March, there were already several reasons to keep the company on the radar. Here is the original article.

Artelo was advancing an unusual pipeline built around lipid-signaling pathways, with clinical programs spanning cancer-related wasting and chronic pain. It was early, the company was small, and plenty still had to go right.

Six months later, the story has changed.

Artelo raised $11 million, regained compliance with Nasdaq’s continued-listing requirements, moved another drug program toward additional clinical testing, started a new Phase 2 trial of ART27.13 in glaucoma and strengthened the patent position around that drug in several major markets.

Then came September 16.

Artelo released results from an obesity study that nobody following the original ART27.13 story could easily ignore.

And the reason is simple:

The drug Artelo has been studying to help certain cancer patients stop losing weight just produced substantial weight loss in obese mice.

About That 40% Number

ART27.13 is an oral, once-daily drug candidate that acts on cannabinoid receptors primarily outside the brain.

Artelo recently tested it in a diet-induced obesity mouse model commonly used in obesity research.

Over four weeks, obese mice receiving ART27.13 lost approximately 20% of their body weight. In the same experiment, semaglutide—the active ingredient used in Ozempic and Wegovy—also produced approximately 20% weight loss.

Then researchers combined the two treatments.

Those animals lost approximately 40% of their starting body weight.

About 80% of the weight lost in the ART27.13 monotherapy and combination groups came from fat, according to Artelo.

There was another detail buried in the results that may prove just as interesting: when ART27.13 was given to lean mice, researchers reported no meaningful change in body weight, fat mass or lean mass.

Before going any further, there’s an important distinction.

These were mice.

ART27.13 has not demonstrated a weight-loss effect in people, and animal studies routinely produce results that fail to translate into human medicine.

But the findings become more interesting when they’re viewed alongside what researchers had already seen with ART27.13 in humans.

Because ART27.13 Was Supposed to Help With the Opposite Problem

Artelo’s original clinical focus for ART27.13 wasn’t obesity.

It was cancer anorexia-cachexia syndrome, or CACS.

Patients suffering from CACS can experience severe appetite loss, involuntary weight loss and deterioration of both muscle and fat. Artelo has been evaluating ART27.13 in its Phase 2 Cancer Appetite Recovery Study, appropriately shortened to CAReS.

Interim results previously reported from that study showed something striking.

Patients who escalated to the highest 1,300-microgram dose had an average 6.38% increase in body weight after 12 weeks. Placebo patients in the comparison lost an average 5.42%.

The numbers were small—five patients in that high-dose group and six receiving placebo—so they shouldn’t be stretched beyond what the study actually showed.

But that’s precisely what makes the new animal data so curious.

In cancer patients experiencing wasting, the highest-dose subgroup gained weight.

In obese mice, ART27.13 caused weight loss.

In lean mice, researchers saw essentially no effect on weight.

Artelo has started using the term “metabolic regulator” to describe what it believes could be happening.

Whether that ultimately holds up in human studies is unknown.

The question itself, however, is now difficult to overlook.

Then There’s the Semaglutide Combination

Obesity drug development has moved well beyond the search for a single winner.

Drugmakers are looking at combinations, oral treatments and new mechanisms that could potentially complement the current generation of GLP-1 therapies.

That’s why the combination portion of Artelo’s experiment deserves attention separate from the monotherapy result.

ART27.13: approximately 20% weight loss.

Semaglutide: approximately 20%.

ART27.13 plus semaglutide: approximately 40%.

The study also showed food consumption initially declining before recovering, while the animals maintained their lower body weight. Artelo reported additional changes in body composition and metabolic measures.

There is a long road between those findings and demonstrating an obesity treatment in people.

ART27.13 does, however, come with something many compounds at this stage don’t have: an existing human clinical history.

This Isn’t a Molecule That Has Never Been Inside a Person

ART27.13 was originally developed by AstraZeneca before Artelo Biosciences licensed the program in 2019.

Across its development history, the molecule has been administered in more than seven clinical studies involving nearly 300 participants, according to Artelo.

It is a peripherally selective dual CB1 and CB2 receptor agonist. Put more simply, the drug was designed to act predominantly on cannabinoid receptors outside the brain.

And obesity isn’t the only new direction being explored.

In August, Artelo enrolled the first patient in DREAM, a Phase 2 trial studying ART27.13 in people with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

The study is testing whether once-daily oral ART27.13 can reduce intraocular pressure.

That means the same molecule is now in Phase 2 development in two very different human diseases, while the obesity findings have opened a third research question that wasn’t central to the story six months ago.

Artelo Has Also Been Building a Longer Runway Around the Drug

Some of the more consequential developments since March have been less flashy.

In August, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a Notice of Allowance covering Artelo’s intended commercial formulation of ART27.13.

Japan followed days later.

Artelo says the corresponding claims in the United States, Europe and Japan are expected to provide patent protection through 2041.

For a development-stage pharmaceutical company, that is more than paperwork. A drug that eventually works still needs enough intellectual-property protection to justify the enormous cost of bringing it through development and commercialization.

There’s Another Clinical Program Moving Behind ART27.13

ART27.13 naturally gets most of the attention after the obesity announcement, but it isn’t Artelo’s only clinical-stage asset.

ART26.12 takes a completely different approach.

The drug inhibits fatty acid binding protein 5, or FABP5, and is being developed as a potential non-opioid treatment for chronic pain.

Initial Phase 1 testing in healthy volunteers produced a generally well-tolerated profile and predictable, dose-proportional pharmacokinetics. Artelo Biosciences is now preparing a multiple-ascending-dose Phase 1 study, with enrollment anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Research reported this summer also examined ART26.12 in models involving osteoarthritis and neuropathic pain following spinal cord injury.

Those remain early findings. But they give the company another development program that doesn’t depend on ART27.13 succeeding.

The Balance Sheet Changed, Too

There was another significant event shortly after our March article.

Artelo closed an approximately $11 million private placement on March 30.

The transaction strengthened the company’s financial position but also came with warrants and potential dilution—an important part of the story for anyone evaluating a company of this size.

As of June 30, Artelo reported approximately $4.2 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company reported a net loss of approximately $5.4 million for the first six months of 2026 and states in its filings that it has incurred losses since inception.

Artelo also completed a reverse stock split in August.

None of that is unusual territory for a clinical-stage biotechnology company, but it shouldn’t be ignored.

Artelo has no approved commercial product. Clinical trials can disappoint. Regulatory approvals are uncertain. Development programs consume capital, and additional financing can dilute existing shareholders.

And the obesity results generating the latest attention remain animal data.

Six Months Later, This Is a Much Different Story

Back in March, Artelo was primarily a small biotech advancing an unusual set of lipid-signaling drug candidates.

That’s still true.

But considerably more has happened since.

ART27.13 has interim human data in cancer-associated wasting. It is now being tested in a second Phase 2 program for glaucoma. Its intended commercial formulation has gained additional patent protection. ART26.12 continues moving through clinical development. The company completed an $11 million financing.

And now researchers have produced an unexpected result that adds obesity and metabolic regulation to the discussion around ART27.13.

That leaves Artelo Biosciences with a question that didn’t exist when we first covered the company:

How does a drug associated with weight gain in a small group of cancer patients experiencing wasting also produce significant fat loss in obese animals—while appearing to leave the weight of lean animals alone?

There isn’t a human obesity study that answers that question today.

There isn’t proof that the effect will translate from mice to people.

What Artelo has now is something earlier-stage biotechnology companies spend years trying to generate:

A result worth following.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE

This is paid promotional content. SmallCapExclusive has been compensated by AB Holdings for investor awareness and marketing services relating to Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL). The engagement begins September 23, 2026, and SmallCapExclusive may receive compensation of up to $100,000. This compensation creates a potential conflict of interest and should be considered when evaluating this communication. We have previously been compensated up to $300,000 for a prior campaign that has ended

This material is intended solely for informational and investor-awareness purposes and does not constitute investment advice, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. SmallCapExclusive is not a registered broker-dealer or investment adviser. Information regarding Artelo Biosciences has been obtained from publicly available sources believed to be reliable, including company communications and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, but its accuracy or completeness is not guaranteed.

Statements concerning future clinical development, regulatory outcomes, commercialization, market opportunities and other future events are forward-looking and subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Clinical-stage biotechnology and micro-cap securities can be highly speculative and volatile. Readers should conduct their own due diligence, review Artelo Biosciences‘ SEC filings and consult appropriate financial, legal or tax professionals before making investment decisions. Full Disclaimer