Greenland Mines (Nasdaq: GRML): Two Arctic Assets, One New Chapter

Greenland Mines Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRML) is no longer a one-asset idea. In a matter of days the company published a U.S.-standard rare earth resource, received Greenland government approval to take over the license that hosts it, reset its share count, funded the acquisition, and put an independent price tag on the project of up to US$2.05 billion pre-tax NPV.

That is the setup now sitting in front of the market.

Two projects. One island. One permitting system.

Most junior names sell a single hole in the ground. Greenland Mines is building a North Atlantic critical-minerals platform on both coasts of Greenland:

Skaergaard — southeast Greenland (80% owned)

A large palladium-gold-platinum system in a layered mafic intrusion. The first SEC S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary (effective July 3, 2026) reports:

15.0 million ounces PdEq Indicated in 153.6 million tonnes at 3.04 g/t PdEq

17.49 million ounces PdEq Inferred in 177.5 million tonnes at 3.07 g/t PdEq

That is a 31% increase in indicated ounces and a 36% increase in indicated grade versus the 2022 NI 43-101 baseline. Roughly $30 million has already been invested in the project since the 1990s. The 2026 field season is the largest yet. Support vessel on site. Drilling underway. Management has said the next phase of work is aimed at growing the system toward a much larger contained-metal inventory.

Sarfartoq — southwest Greenland (acquisition expected to close by September 1)

A neodymium-praseodymium magnet rare earth project. First-ever Indicated resource under S-K 1300. First combined open-pit / underground resource on the property.

An independent Initial Assessment on the ST1 deposit alone put a high-case pre-tax NPV8 of up to approximately US$2.05 billion and a 118.6% IRR on a nine-year plan processing 12.2 million tonnes at 1.32% TREO. The company has stated that planned annual NdPr oxide output from that case would represent a significant share of refined NdPr supply outside China at 2025 consumption levels.

The Government of Greenland has already approved the license transfer. Neo Performance Materials retains offtake rights on up to 60% of future Sarfartoq production, subject to close and development. Total consideration is $35 million — $20 million cash (funded by the just-priced offering) and $15 million in stock.

Why the structure changed

Effective August 24, 2026, GRML completed a 1-for-50 reverse split. Outstanding common shares went from roughly 158.85 million to roughly 3.18 million. The ticker stayed GRML. The point was Nasdaq compliance and a capital structure that can actually carry the next stage of work.

Days later the company priced a $20 million registered offering with mining-focused institutional investors at $5.00 per share (and equivalent pre-funded warrants). Net proceeds are earmarked for the Sarfartoq cash close, working capital, and general corporate purposes.

That $5 level is now the reference price on the tape. Last week the stock had already shown it can trade $8 to $11 when the resource and valuation headlines hit. The question from here is whether closing the asset and putting boots back on the ground in September can rebuild that bid.

What comes next

Near-term items the market can actually date:

Sarfartoq close — targeted prior to September 1, 2026. License approval is done. Funding is in place. September field program at Sarfartoq. Team scheduled back on site. Infill planning, pilot-scale metallurgy path, second year of WSP environmental baseline work — the steps toward a pre-feasibility study. Skaergaard 2026 drill season. Already in operation. Assay and program updates are the other catalyst lane. One jurisdiction, two logistics chains that can share a story. Greenland permitting. Iceland within a few hundred kilometers for power and processing conversations. Western magnet-metal and PGM supply in the same corporate wrapper.

The simple version

Greenland Mines is trying to own two of the more watched undeveloped critical-mineral systems in the North Atlantic — a large Pd-Au-Pt resource that now has a U.S. S-K 1300 report, and a magnet rare earth project that just received its first Indicated resource and a multi-billion-dollar high-case study.

The share count was cut. The acquisition check was written at $5. The license is approved. The next proof points are closing the deal and showing work on the ground.

That is the story the tape is pricing from the new $5 base.

Greenland Mines Ltd. trades on Nasdaq under GRML. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Sarfartoq Initial Assessment is a preliminary study. Forward-looking statements involve risk. This article is for information only and is not an offer to buy or sell securities.

Small Cap Exclusive is owned and operated by King Tide Media, LLC, which is a US based corporation & has been compensated up to $1,000,000 from the issuer directly for profiling Greenland Mines Ltd (NASDAQ: GRML) starting on 6/01/2026 and ending on 9/15/2026. This campaign has may be extended and we will update disclaimer if so. We own ZERO shares in (NASDAQ: GRML). For important disclosures, affiliate relationships, and full disclaimer information visit: HERE.