Winners and Losers: PTPI, MTTR, and NRXP

Company Name: Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Ticker: PTPI

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://www.petrospharma.com/

Industry: Health & Wellness

Company Summary:

Petros Pharmaceuticals is committed to the goal of becoming a world-leading specialized men’s health company by identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing innovative therapeutics for men’s health issues including, but not limited to erectile dysfunction, endothelial dysfunction, psychosexual and psychosocial ailments, Peyronie’s disease, hormone health and substance use disorders.

Why is it so Bullish?

Nov. 30, 2021 Petros Pharmaceuticals announces that it has entered into definitive agreements with the company’s largest investor and other existing investors, for the purchase and sale of 3,333,333 shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals’ common stock, at a purchase price of $3.00 per share. The company will sell 2,153,333 shares in a registered direct offering and the remaining 1,180,000 shares will be sold in a private placement. Petros Pharmaceuticals has also agreed to issue the investors unregistered warrants to acquire 2,500,000 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $3.50 per share, exercisable immediately and terminating 5 years after the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 2, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Technical Summary

Based on the 5 day chart and 1 day chart, I would consider this a bearish trend and would AGAIN, wait for confirmations of a reversal before considering a purchase. NOTE, the 1 month looks interesting but again the short term charts are bearish.

Company Name: Matterport, Inc.

Ticker: (MTTR)

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://matterport.com/

Industry: Tech

Company Summary:

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 150 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing.

Why is it so Bullish?

On Nov. 23, 2021 Matterport announced another expansion of Matterport Capture Services™ On-Demand that adds 16 U.S. cities and 20 in Great Britain to its service map, increasing its regional coverage by 55 percent.

Technical Summary

Love this stock, it is very bullish and has great news announced today, see below.

Nov. 30, 2021, Matterport introduced Matterport BIM file, a new add-on service that dramatically decreases the time and costs of Building Information Modeling (BIM) for the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry. Now included with a Matterport subscription, customers can quickly transform a Matterport digital twin captured by a compatible 3D camera into a ready-to-use BIM file at the click of a button. The output is delivered in days, ready to be brought into their BIM application of choice. This new service significantly expedites projects and reduces associated costs by up to 70%, eliminating the traditional manual process that requires considerable time and effort.

Company Name: NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Ticker: (NRXP)

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: www.nrxpharma.com

Industry: Medical

Company Summary:

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRx) draws upon more than 300 years of collective, scientific, and drug-development experience to bring improved health to patients. The Company is developing the BriLife® Covid vaccine, developed by the Israel Institute for Biological Research, under an exclusive license from the Israel Ministry of Defense. NRx is additionally developing ZYESAMI® (aviptadil) for patients with COVID-19, and has been granted Fast Track designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and is currently undergoing phase 3 trials funded by the US National Institutes of Health, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) of the US Department of Health and Human Services, and the Medical Countermeasures program, part of the US Department of Defense. The FDA has additionally granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation, a Special Protocol Agreement, and a Biomarker Letter of Support to NRx for NRX-101, an investigational medicine to treat suicidal bipolar depression. NRX-101 is currently in Phase 3 trials, with readouts expected in 2022.

Why is it so Bullish?

Nov. 29, 2021 NRx Pharmaceuticals announced today that it has completed an analysis to identify clinical evidence that indicates a substantial improvement after treatment with ZYESAMI® (aviptadil) in patients with Critical COVID-19 and Respiratory Failure over existing therapies such as remdesivir. NRx asked Prof. David Schoenfeld, one of the world’s most widely published statisticians with unique expertise in life-threatening diseases of the lung to conduct the analysis.

Technical Summary:

Another Covid stock, another overbought play that could be a winner but we need confirmation and understanding that it will be volatile.