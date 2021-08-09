Lightwave Logic Inc (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Stock Resumes Another Round Of Rally

Investors piled on to the stock in a frenzy over the course of the past week and during that period, the stock managed to deliver gains of a staggering 357%.

It is highly unlikely for active investors to have not noticed the massive rally in the Lightwave Logic Inc (OTCMKTS:LWLG) stock over the course of the past week. Investors piled on to the stock in a frenzy over the course of the past week and during that period, the stock managed to deliver gains of a staggering 357%.

In light of such enormous gains, it might be a good move for investors to take a closer look at the stock. This morning the company is in the news after it announced that it was awarded a United States patent for a new invention that helps with the building of improved optical routing architectures meant for polymer-based integrated photonics. In addition to that, investors need to note that the product can also be scaled with partner foundries.

Hence, it goes without saying that the receipt of the new patent is a major new development for the company and it now remains to be seen if it does have any effect on the price action in the Lightwave Logic stock today.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company Michael Lebby spoke about the receipt of the new patent as well. He stated that the patent is going to help in accelerating the development of the integrated photonics platform that is being built by Lightwave Logic. It appears that it is a significant positive development for the company and it might now be a good idea for investors to add the stock to their watch lists.