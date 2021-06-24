Why is PHI Group (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Stock So Volatile Over The Past Month?

In recent times, it has emerged as one of the most popular stocks among penny stock traders from all across the world. Despite the drop yesterday, it is now going to be interesting to see if the stock can mount a recovery today.

One of things that needs to be kept in mind with regards to small cap stocks is the fact that these stocks may be volatile but those stocks can also deliver considerable gains.

One of the small cap stocks that could be worth tracking at this point in time is that of PHI Group (OTCMKTS:PHIL). Yesterday, the stock suffered a steep decline of 29% but that was primarily because of the fact that investors wanted to book some of their profits. Despite the fall in the stock on Wednesday, the PHI Group stock is still up by as much as 48% over the past week.

In recent times, the stock has attracted plenty of investors in recent months and has emerged as one of the more heavily accumulated small cap stocks. In addition to that, it is also necessary to point out that the PHI Group stock had also come to the attention of many retail investors who are active on social media platforms and bulletin boards.

Most of those traders are speculators and that has been another important factor behind the continued interest in the PHI Group stock.

While the rally in the stock has been quite fascinating, investors need to also remember that the involvement of a large number of speculators could also result in spikes in the PHI Group stock.

In recent times, it has emerged as one of the most popular stocks among penny stock traders from all across the world. Despite the drop yesterday, it is now going to be interesting to see if the stock can mount a recovery today.

PHI Group, Inc. provides merger and acquisition advisory, consulting, project financing, and capital market services to clients in North America and Asia. It also offers healthcare services and dietary supplements. The company was formerly known as Providential Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to PHI Group, Inc. in April 2009. PHI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.