Vaxart (VXRT) Jumped Recently, But Pulled Back Quickly: But Why?

Over the past year or so, many companies have come up with their own vaccines and have rewarded investors handsomely. However, one of the companies that could change the game with regards to coronavirus vaccines altogether is Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT).

The coronavirus pandemic has been one of history’s deadliest crises to have hit the world and naturally, the market for its vaccines has become the hotbed for investors.

Over the past year or so, many companies have come up with their own vaccines and have rewarded investors handsomely. However, one of the companies that could change the game with regards to coronavirus vaccines altogether is Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT). The company has come up with a COVID 19 pill that could prove to be an alternative to often inconvenient vaccine injections. The stock is still quite far away from its peak levels and hence, it might be a good move for investors to start tracking Vaxart.

However, there is still a long way to go before one should get excited about the COVID 19 vaccine pill from Vaxart. Investors need to note that the stock can move dramatically as can be evidenced from its price range of $2.23 to $24.90 in the past 52 weeks. Currently, the stock is trading below $7 a share and hence, it is nearer to its bottom. That might be the ideal opportunity for many investors to get hold of the Vaxart stock. At the end of the day, the possibility of the COVID 19 vaccine pill could result in a transformative change in the industry and lead to significant growth for the company.

The company has managed to complete the Phase 1 study into its vaccine VXA Cov2-1 so far and if Vaxart does manage to get the approval from regulators, then it could be a massive deal. Millions of Americans are yet to be completely vaccinated and a vaccine pill is expected to make the entire process much easier. Additionally, it is going to be quicker as well. The company is looking to make considerable progress in this particular front and it might just be the right time to start tracking Vaxart.