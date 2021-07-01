Why Is Lightwave Logic (LWLG) stock Up 1400% So Far in 2021?

The stock has been in the middle of a remarkable run in 2021 and has clocked gains of 1375% so far. However, that is not all.

There have been many stocks which have managed to record considerable gains over the course of the years so far and one of the more notable gainers is the Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) stock. The stock has been in the middle of a remarkable run in 2021 and has clocked gains of 1375% so far. However, that is not all.

The Lightwave Logic stock has also performed strongly in recent days and has delivered gains of 550% over the course of the past month. The company, which is involved in deploying its patented electro-optic polymers for transmitting data at a higher speed but with less consumption of power, announced last week that it was awarded a new United State patent.

The latest patent relates to a new breakthrough device that helps in mass volume manufacturing if it is inserted into advanced integrated photonic platforms. It is a major new development for Lightwave Logic considering the fact that the product packs some very interesting features. It not only improves reliability but also helps in enhancing optical mode control and brings down by consumption.

The patent, which is titled “Direct drive region-less polymer modulator methods of fabricating and materials therefor”, is expected to pave the way for electro-optic polymers that consume lower amounts of power. The latest announcement from the company is perhaps another reason for the continued rally in the Lightwave Logic stock and it is going to be interesting to see if the stock can continue to hold on to its momentum in the coming days.