Why HUMBL Inc (HMBL) Stock Keep On Falling Since February?

At the turn of the year, HUMBL Inc (OTCMKTS:HMBL) was one of the most popular penny stocks in the market and recorded enormous gains on the back of heavy interest from investors.

However, the stock has given up as much as 22% of its gains over the course of the past month and has now gone below the psychologically important level of $1 a share. In this situation, it is perhaps important for investors to figure out if it might be an opportunity to get into the HUMBL stock. Earlier in the month, it was announced that the Chief Executive Officer of the company Brian Foote decided to retire as many as 9350 Series B preferred shares in HUMBL that he owned.

It was a significant move considering the fact that those shares are equal to as many as 93,500,000 shares of the HUMBL common stock. A reduction in the number of shares can sometimes lead to a spike in the share price and hence, it is a development that might have a long-term effect on the HUMBL stock one way or another.

The total value of the shares when the request was sent in by Foote stood at $100,000,000. In this context, it is also necessary for investors to keep in mind that it was not the first time that Foote decided to go for such a move. Back in November last year, he had retired as many as 551,669,335 pre-split shares of the HUMBL common stock from the float.