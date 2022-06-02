VRUS Stock Price, are you kidding me? HOT HOT HOT

Verus International VRUS Stock Price is finally showing some life as it reverses trend. VRUS stock quote is up 58% in the last 5 days.

I will be evaluating many factors to determine just how hot the stock is.

The official heat level for VRUS is, a 🔥1 out of 5.

Before I go over this exciting trending stock, I wanted to introduce myself. Hello 🙋‍♂️ My name is Alexander Goldman. I have been trading, at a very high level, breakout stocks and trending stocks for 20 years now. I’m accredited for establishing the coveted HOT grading system for trending stocks.

Don’t believe me, well you shouldn’t without proof!

Take a look at this article I wrote below, where I called 5 stocks, 3 losers and 2 winners and they all did what I thought!

The article is HERE and I shine a spotlight on these breakout stocks and also those losers!

Now, let’s go over some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis and how I came up with HOT grade.

Verus International Company Information

Company Name: Verus International Inc.

Ticker: VRUS

Exchange: OTC

Website: https://verus.international/

Breakout Stock Verus International Company Summary:

Verus International, Inc. engages in the supply of packaged goods, foodstuff distribution, and wholesale trade. Its products include frozen foods, particularly meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, french fries, and beverages. The firm also offers old-storage facilities and began seeking international sources for fresh fruit, produce, and similar perishables. The company was founded on May 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Stafford, TX.

Trending Stock VRUS stock price 5 Day Chart

VRUS Stock Price HOT Stock Grade:

The official heat level for VRUS is, a 🔥1 out of 5 . Continue reading to see why I think it is just a 1 out of 5. Here are my takeaways on VRUS and why it is just a 1 out of 5.

The volume, is solid right now with volume at 373% of normal volume. Pretty significant volume!

The news, the news cycle is important and I do not believe in being too high on a company that doesn’t issue news. VRUS has issued very good news of late, look below.

Jun 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE via COMTEX) — Orlando, FL, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verus International, Inc. (“Verus” or the “Company”) (OTC Pink: VRUS), a food and hemp-based products company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a joint venture (JV) with Flord, a maker of premium rare cannabinoids. Under the terms of the JV, Verus will gain exclusive distribution rights and will be a 50% partner in the sale of Flord products in the United States. The current plan is to roll out various Flord cannabinoid-based SKUs over the next several months, with a goal to reach $3 million in sales by year end.

The chart, it is bearish and the overall trend has been that way for some time. Look below

The fundamentals, there financials are not very good. This draws serious concerns!

Marketing efforts, I have not found serious marketing efforts around the investor awareness of this company. Like a product, a company needs to market itself.

