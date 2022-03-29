URGENT, ANY Stock Price pulled back and is consolidating, is it time to buy?

Sphere 3D Corp. ANY stock price finally showed some life after the last 6 months it fell and fell. ANY is up 13% in the last 5 days with a peak of 30+%. Let’s evaluate the factors to determine just how hot the stock is.

The official heat level for ANY is, a 🔥🔥🔥 3 out of 5.

Continue reading to see why I think it is just a 3 out of 5. There is some shocking takeaways from this article that you must read if you are interested in ANY.

Now, let’s go over some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis and how I came up with HOT grade.

Sphere 3D Company Information

Company Name: Sphere 3D Corp.

Ticker: ANY

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://sphere3d.gcs-web.com/

Hot Stock Rating: 🔥🔥🔥

Breakout Stock Sphere 3D Company Summary:

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries. The company was founded on May 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

ANY stock price is due to News?

Feb 4, 2022 Sphere 3D Corp. (Nasdaq: ANY) (“Sphere 3D” or the “Company”), dedicated to becoming the leading carbon neutral bitcoin mining company operating at enterprise scale, has entered into an agreement to purchase 60,000 units of new NM440 bitcoin miners from NuMiner Global, Inc. (“NuMiner”), the exclusive distributor for all NuMiner Technologies Inc. products. The NM440 was introduced to the market for the first time today and features a hash rate of 440 TH/s and a power efficiency ratio of 20.2 J/T.

ANY Stock Price HOT Stock Grade:

The volume, which is basically demand of a stock is solid with a 98% increase over the previous 30 day average.

The chart, it is reversed its one month trend and 5 day but the 6 month is still bearish.

The fundamentals, SPHERE 3D is losing money but the trend is slowing down and there might be a change of circumstance soon based on the prevailing trend.

Marketing efforts, I have not found any awareness campaigns which kept it from a 4 out of 5.

