TUI AG ADR NLST Stock Price is consolidated and ready for a run? Alex has the answer!

TUIFY Stock Price has been trying to recover since it’s 12 month high of almost $3. Wondering why this stock is having such a hard time and if it can break the overall trend? Keep reading while Alex gives his opinion.

Before we do, remember to stop what you are doing and 👇 Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest breakout stocks and trending stocks!

Delivering Breakout Stock Alerts | 100% FREE Direct to Your Inbox SEND ALERTS

Before we get started, I wanted to introduce myself to you. Hi 🙋‍♂️ I’m Alexander Goldman and I have been successfully trading breakout stocks and trending stocks for two decades now.

I’m now helping traders find breakout stocks. My claim to fame is the expert at finding trending stocks.

What do I mean by big winners?

Stocks that move more than 100% in a month! TUIFY Stock Price could?

Does that always happen, NO! But, I’m very good! Take a look at this article I wrote, where I called 5 stocks, 3 losers and 2 winners and they all did what I thought!

The article is HERE where I shine a spotlight on trending stocks and breakout stocks!

Now, let’s go over some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis

TUI AG ADR Company Information

Company Name: TUI AG ADR

Ticker: TUIFY

Exchange: OTC

Press: https://www.marketwatch.com/investing/stock/tuify

TUIFY Stock Price will be impacted by the technicals on the chart, look below!

TUIFY 5 Day Chart

TUIFY Stock Price Technical Analysis:

I am not a big fan of this stock. The chart is bearish on the 1 year. The chart is bearish on the 5 day too. This stock is a stinker unless of course it can beat $1.50 but I still wouldn’t trust it.

This is Alex, reminding all the traders out there to leave your emotions at the door and never, ever, try to catch a falling knife. I strive to find breakout stock alerts and deliver them before the market finds out.

I sure hope you enjoyed this article, if you would like to receive more exclusive content from me sign up for our newsletter below