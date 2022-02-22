Tokens.com SMURF stock price is on the rise, has it reversed it’s bearish trend?

SMURF stock price has been breaking it’s trend, or did it, with large volume and a 16% change in PPS in one trading day. It has produced a double reversal with two clear breakouts but does that always mean it is a safe trade? Before we go over that question, remember to stop what you are doing and 👇 sign up for our newsletter below. 👇

Now, let’s go over some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis

Tokens.com Corp. Company Information

Company Name: Tokens.com Corp.

Ticker: SMURF

Exchange: OTC

Website: https://www.tokens.com/

Tokens Company Summary:

Tokens.com Corp. is a blockchain technology company that provides transaction processing and validation services for various digital assets using proof-of-stake or staking technology. It develops Decentralized Finance (DeFi) applications that provide automated and transparent financial services, such as borrowing and lending; and Non-Fungible Token (NFT) platforms that redefine how art, gaming, music, and collectibles are created, valued, and traded. The company was founded on April 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

SMURF stock price, is it affected by the News

Feb. 22nd, 2022

Announced that its subsidiary, Metaverse Group, has signed a letter of intent to acquire 20% ownership interest in Metaverse Architects. In addition, Metaverse Group will appoint a representative to the board of directors of Metaverse Architects. The transaction is expected to close in March.

SMURF 5 Day Chart

Tokens SMURF stock price Technical Analysis:

The technicals look neutral to me, maybe a tinge of bullish. The news is, well, news. Nothing to jump up and down about but good enough to prop it up today and reverse the bearish trend. I don’t the stock. It will go down.

This is Alex, reminding all the traders out there to leave your emotions at the door and never, ever, try to catch a falling knife.