SOLO Shares Jump 19% end of day today. Still a Buy?

SOLO Shares jump 19% end of day. Is it still a buy?

Shares of SOLO or Electra Meccanica jumped on Thursday by more than 19% and closed at $9.48pps, after an article was released of Improved Sales Visibility by SeekingAlpha.

Shares of SOLO were already up more than 20% in January as the Electric car market has been on major run since Biden took office.