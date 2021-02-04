SOLO Shares Jump 19% end of day today. Still a Buy?

SOLO Shares jump 19% end of day. Is it still a buy?
Shares of SOLO or Electra Meccanica jumped on Thursday by more than 19% and closed at $9.48pps, after an article was released of Improved Sales Visibility by SeekingAlpha.
Shares of SOLO were already up more than 20% in January as the Electric car market has been on major run since Biden took office.
Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster. It also develops and manufactures custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com Website, as well as through six retail stores. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.