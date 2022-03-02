Singlepoint SING is a breakout stock and a trending stock. Is it a good stock to buy?

Is SING a good stock to buy because it has been breaking it’s trend with large volume and a 26% change in PPS in 5 days. Wondering if SING is a good stock to buy, is it a trending stock? Is it the elusive breakout stock? These questions will be answered!

Now, let’s go over if SING is a good stock to buy? Trending stock or even a breakout stock, Below, is some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis.

Singlepoint Inc. Company Information

Company Name: Singlepoint Inc.

Ticker: SING

Exchange: OTC

Website: https://www.singlepoint.com/

Singlepoint Inc. Company Summary:

SinglePoint, Inc. is a fully reporting company with core holdings in solar energy services and industrial hemp based consumer Products. The firm through its subsidiary operates national solar sales brokerage model in 34 states. It designed 1606 Original Hemp for manufacturing and marketing smokable industrial hemp consumer products for sale through traditional retail channels and online. It has a portfolio of non-core focused business that are searching for strategic partnerships or other alternative solutions. The company was founded by Gregory P. Lambrecht on October 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

SING could be a breakout stock and a good stock to buy, but first let’s look at the NEWS to see if it could hold the answer!

Jan 26, 2022

Announced that on January 22, 2022 the SEC declared effective a Form S-1. 1606 Corp. is in the process of completing the necessary forms required to file a Form 211 to receive a trading symbol.

That news does not make a good stock to buy, so let’s look at the technical analysis!

Is it a trending stock, let’s look at SING 5 Day Chart

Trending Stock? Singlepoint Technical Analysis:

Trending stock? Volume has been on the rise, so yes it is a trending stock!

Breakout stock? Yes, it was trading around $.09 and now is at $.12.5

A good stock to buy? I like it! The news is weak so I’m confused of where the interest is coming from, but outside of that, I like it. It seems to be consolidating nicely.

I would wait for confirmation above $.1370 before purchasing, but I’m conservative when there is no news!

I hope I did a good job with my analysis of SING and if it is the best stock to buy?

