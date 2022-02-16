RIDE Stock Price | Lordstown Motor Corp breaking report inside by Alexander Goldman

Lordstown RIDE stock price has been breaking it’s trend with large volume and a 11% change in PPS in 5 days. Wondering why this stock is taking off, take a look below. Before we do, remember to stop what you are doing and 👇 sign up for our newsletter below. 👇 We have alerted on three trending stocks lately with cumulative gains of 381% and 127% average gains.

Delivering Breakout Stock Alerts | 100% FREE Direct to Your Inbox SEND ALERTS

Before we get started, I wanted to introduce myself to you. Hi 🙋‍♂️ I’m Alexander Goldman and I have been successfully trading breakout stocks and trending stocks for two decades now.

I’m now helping traders find breakout stocks. My claim to fame is the expert at finding trending stocks here at Small Cap Exclusive.

What do I mean by big winners?

Stocks that move more than 100% in a month! RIDE Stock Price could?

Does that always happen, NO! But, I’m very good! Take a look at this article I wrote, where I called 5 stocks, 3 losers and 2 winners and they all did what I thought!

The article is HERE where I shine a spotlight on trending stocks and breakout stocks!

Now, let’s go over some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis of RIDE stock price.

Lordstown Motors Corp. Company Information

Company Name: Lordstown Motors Corp.

Ticker: RIDE

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://www.lordstownmotors.com/

Lordstown Motors Corp. Company Summary:

RIDE News

Feb. 15, 2022

Announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results before market open on February 28, 2022. The company will then host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The call can be accessed via a live webcast accessible on the Events page of Lordstown Motors’ Investor Relations website at https://investor.lordstownmotors.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call.

This should really help with RIDE stock price.

RIDE 5 Day Chart

Lordstown Technical Analysis:

The chart is overall bullish for the 5 day and 10 day.

It just consolidated and ran off the $3.40 for a slight gain.

The MACD crossed and I believe when considering the news, bullish trend and MACD signal, we could be heading to a nice little gain over the next few weeks.

This is Alex, reminding all the traders out there to leave your emotions at the door and never, ever, try to catch a falling knife. I strive to find breakout stock alerts and deliver them before the market finds out. I sure hope you enjoyed this article, if you would like to receive more exclusive content from me 👇 sign up for our newsletter below. 👇