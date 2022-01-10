Reviva Pharma RVPH down big on massive volume, to find out why take a look at this technical analysis by our Alexander Goldman down below

Reviva Pharmaceuticals RVPH Company Summary

Company Name: Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.

Ticker: RVPH

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://ir.revivapharma.com/

Reviva Pharmaceutical Company Summary

Reviva Pharma RVPH is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs and burdens to society, patients, and their families.

Also, Reviva’s current pipeline focuses on the central nervous system, respiratory and metabolic diseases. Reviva’s pipeline currently includes two drug candidates, RP5063 (brilaroxazine) and RP1208.

Therefore, Both are new chemical entities discovered in-house. Reviva has been granted composition of matter patents for both RP5063 and RP1208 in the United States (U.S.), Europe, and several other countries.

Why did RVPH go down?

Jan. 10th 2021

Reviva Pharma RVPH announced today the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has notified the Company that it may proceed with Phase 3 clinical investigation of its lead candidate, brilaroxazine, a novel serotonin and dopamine receptor modulator for the treatment of schizophrenia.

RVPH 3 Month Chart

RVPH 1 Day Chart

RVPH Technical Analysis

Reviva Pharmaceutical is looking bad, real bad. Don’t put it on your watchlist. It’s bearish all the way around.