NTN Buzztime Announces Meeting with Shareholders. Stock Falls Sharply for second day.

Buzztime has been moving uphill since September, and in last 45 days had some significant jumps. In mid September NTN was trading around $1.60pps and by end of January had hit highs above $5.20pps

That all ended in the last 2 days. Buzztime NTN fell on Wednesday this week by 20% intraday, from $6.38 to $4.82.

Just 2 hours after the market closed they released press and what was already a bad day got a bit worse.

By Market open today NTN shares started trading at $4.55 and have stayed under $5 most of the day.

NTN News -NTN Buzztime Announces Date of Special Meeting of Stockholders to Vote on Proposed Merger and Asset Sale

