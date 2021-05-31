Relief Therapeutics (RLFTF) Stock Tries To Move Back to 30 cents: What Next?

On Friday, the stock was on the move after the company announced that its Annual General Meeting is going to be hosted on June 18, 2021.

In recent months, Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) has been in considerable focus among investors due to its work in relation to RLF 100. The product, which is meant for treating patients suffering from severe symptoms of COVID 19 infection, is currently in advanced clinical development.

On Friday, the stock was on the move after the company announced that its Annual General Meeting is going to be hosted on June 18, 2021. The announcement was made on Thursday and on Friday, the Relief stock clocked gains of as much as 15% as investors piled on to it in a big way.

The company also pointed out that due to the circumstances owing to the coronavirus pandemic, shareholders would not need to be present in person at the meeting. Relief also pointed out that it sent out the instructions with regards to voting procedures to the shareholders as well.

In addition to that, the company also announced that set of agendas which are going to be deliberated at the meeting. However, there was another development on Friday that investors ought to keep in mind. The company announced on Friday that it appointed Taneli Jouhikainen as its new Chief Operating Officer.

The position was recently created by the company and Jouhikainen is going to take charge from June 1, 2021. The company had decided to create this position in order oversee the transition of Relief Therapeutics to a diversified product focussed company from a clinical stage firm.

Jouhikainen will be charged with overseeing all the product development initiatives and will also manage the intellectual property portfolio that is owned by Relief Therapeutics at this point. It is a significant appointment and one that could have a long term effect on the fortunes of Relief Therapeutics as a company. In light of these developments and the rally in the stock, it might be a good idea for investors to keep an eye on the Relief stock.