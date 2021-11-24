Quick Takes: Market Research on VLON, ALF and BTB

Company Snapshot

Company Name: Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Ticker: (VLON)

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: www.vallon-pharma.com

Company Summary:

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. The Company is focused on the development of new medications to help patients with CNS disorders. The Company’s lead investigational product candidate, ADAIR, is a novel abuse deterrent formulation of amphetamine immediate release being developed for the treatment of ADHD and narcolepsy.

Why did it go up over 100%?

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Also announced, ADAIR is the Company’s proprietary abuse-deterrent formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine currently in development for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy. ADAIR is being developed leveraging the de-risked 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway and is currently being evaluated in the SEAL study, a pivotal intranasal abuse study. If approved, ADAIR has the potential to address the growing Adderall® segment of the ~$9 billion US ADHD market.

Technical Analysis:

Anytime there is a big spike in price action there normally is a pull back, the whole adage, what goes up must comes down takes over. In the first chart you can see an obvious spike of over 100% with a pull back. How far will it pull back, that is speculation but right now we know it is pulling back. In the second chart you can see the pull back/sell off is still supported around $6.50 which is promising for the future. Make sure it stays above $6.10.

Company Snapshot

Company Name: Bit Brother Limited

Ticker: (BTB)

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://bitbrothers.in/

Company Summary:

A team of experienced data scientists, data engineers, developers and designers, ready to help you build your web and mobile application

Why did it go up over 100%?

Bit Brother Limited share price is up 86% in the last month. But has been plagued with 5 years of declines. So why has it started to bounce back? Big News? No. The only reason we see for the increase is a modest increase in revenue which means this stock should not be increasing share price as much as it has in this month based on the modest increases in revenue. Be aware!

Technical Analysis:

Bit Brother Limited share price is in worse shape than it was before the massive run of over 150% with nominal news. We see this everyday in the market, stocks get over bought and then without fail, the stocks come plumitting. This is no different and we are not optimistic in the short term with Bit Brother.

Company Snapshot

Company Name: Alfi, Inc.

Ticker: (ALF)

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://www.getalfi.com/about-us/

Company Summary:

Alfi, Inc. engages in creating interactive digital out-of-home advertising experiences. Alfi utilizes artificial intelligence and computer vision to better serve ads to people. Alfi’s proprietary Ai algorithm understands small facial cues and perceptual details that make potential customers a good candidate for a particular product.

Why did it go up over 100%?

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Alfi, Inc. (“Alfi” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ALF) for violations of the securities laws.

Technical Analysis

Stay away, well, because it is a garbage chart with no foreseeable rebound. Moreover, it is very strange that Alfi ran after the news, nothing makes sense with this stock!