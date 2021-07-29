ProTek Capital Inc (PRPM) Stock Makes a Bullish Move: But Why?

This morning the company announced the payout date and the record date in relation to the dividends. ProTek revealed this morning that it is looking to launch the most ambitious business developments.

Those who are currently looking into the stocks which may have recorded strong gains this morning could do well to take a closer look at the ProTek Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:PRPM) stock. It has emerged as one of the notable gainers today and gone up by as much as 45% on the back of a key development.

This morning the company announced the payout date and the record date in relation to the dividends. ProTek revealed this morning that it is looking to launch the most ambitious business developments. On the other hand, the company also announced that it is going to payout the dividends on August 30, 2021 for investors of record as of July 30, 2021. News about a dividend payout is almost always a positive one for companies since it attracts investors and that seems to have been the case with the ProTek stock this morning as well.

There is another important development that investors ought to be aware of when they look into the ProTek Capital stock. Not too long ago the company completed the acquisition of Black Dragon Resource Companies Inc and it could prove to be a key part of its operations going forward.

Black Dragon had been acquired by ProTek so that it could become in incubator in which digital assets, blockchain programming and non-fungible tokens or NFTs could be developed. It was an ambitious move from the company and one that could have a long term effect on ProTek. Investors could consider keeping the ProTek stock in their watch lists this week.