Polar Power NASDAQGS: POLA is up over 100% since yesterday, let’s take a look!

Polar Power designs and manufactures power and cooling systems for targeted market applications. In particular, they offer DC power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems for telecommunications, military, renewable energy, marine, automotive and oil field applications.

Their solutions provide reliable and low-cost energy for applications that do not have access to the utility grid or will continue to power applications in the event of utility grid failure. Essentially, they power requirements for telecommunications, electric cars, data centers, military equipment, and marine vessels have changed for the 21st century; but today most are still being powered by 19th century technology.

Polar Power issued press July, 2 stating, Polar Power will sell an aggregate of 1,250,000 shares of the Company’s common stock at $2.25 per share. Additionally, investors will receive a common stock purchase warrant to purchase up to a number of shares of the Company’s common stock equal to, for each share purchased by the investor, 0.5 shares of common stock. The warrants will have an exercise price of $3.13 per share, are exercisable immediately and have a term of five years.

In light of the news on July 2nd and the recent activity in regards to volume and share price, one can only speculate but it appears that there could be big news coming; perhaps this is an accumulation preceding very big news.

The technical are shaping up to have a breakout which will be important for the sustained bullish trend line. Upon researching the stock message boards which are very vocal about POLA, there could be an Investor Relations campaign associated with the 1.25m sale of common shares.



Due to the lack of information on this company, this is speculation but with the volume skyrocketing, a very bullish chart formation, a private equity purchase of 1.25m shares, it is worth keeping a close eye on this hidden gem.