PIK Stock Price is ready for another run? URGENT Report

Kidpik Corp. PIK Stock Price has been taking a beating for a while but in the last month it has reversed trend. To find out if this is a good stock, read more!

Now, let’s go over some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis

Kidpik Corp. Company Information

Company Name: Kidpik Corp.

Ticker: PIK

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://www.kidpik.com/

PIK Company Summary:

Kidpik Corp. designs, manufactures and retails children apparel and footwear. It provides kids clothing subscription boxes for boys and girls (sizes 2T-16) that include at least three mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member’s style preferences. The firm focuses on providing entire outfits from head-to-toe (including shoes) by designing each seasonal collection internally from concept to box. The company was founded by Ezra Dabah on April 16, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

PIK stock price is due to News?

March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire via COMTEX/ — NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) (“kidpik” or the “Company”) has teamed up with Disney in celebration of the release of Disney’s Cheaper by the Dozen, a fresh take on the classic film, starring Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union. The film is set to release on March 18, 2022 streaming exclusively on Disney+.

PIK 5 Day Chart

PIK Stock Price Technical Analysis:

The stock has recovered from the bearish trend but it has also really went up like a rocketship lately. To be exact 171% over the last 5 days! I believe it will pullback very soon. If you want, you can let it pullback and consolidate then buy it.

