OWUV One World Universe buys back shares

We have been following OWUV One World Universe since December 8th,and it’s looking better than ever!

He did it again, check out the original article OWUV One World Universe HERE

Here is the follow up article as well HERE

The last article HERE

Let us remind you of how impressive this run for our subscribers has been, we alerted this at $.17 and it hit a high of $.4889 just two weeks later! That is 177% GAINS!

Company Name: One World Universe OWUV

Ticker: OWUV

Exchange: OTC

Website: https://oneworlduniverseinc.com/ (under construction)

Company Summary:

One World invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the Metaverse and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries

Why is OWUV going crazy?

One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the Metaverse and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, announced today that management has completed its share buyback of 5 million common shares.

Congrats to our subscribers for the 177% Gains and the 10% GAINS for today!

Congrats to our subscribers for the 177% Gains and the 10% GAINS for today!

OWUV One World Universe 1 Day Chart

OWUV One World Universe buys back 5 million shares

Technical Analysis:

OWUV One World Universe has reached a new 52 week high again today, so we are in uncharted territory.

So we need to pay close attention to key support levels and place stop losses a hair below. That is why you see stocks fall so quickly, it triggers stop losses.

OWUV has moved again and congratulations to those who have acted upon our alerts but a trader must pay careful attention here.

There will be resistance at $.49 and it did show some bearish tendencies toward the end of the day. I would be looking for a strong open if you are long in it and a weak open will indicate a bearish trend formulating.

Be very careful if it falls below $.38, it will pullback if it does.