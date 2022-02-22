Netlist NLST Stock Price is consolidated and ready for a run?

NLST Stock Price has been trying to recover since it’s July high of almost $10. Wondering why this stock is having such a hard time and if it can break the overall trend? Before we do, remember to stop what you are doing and 👇 sign up for our newsletter below. 👇

Now, let’s go over some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis

Netlist Inc. Company Information

Company Name: Netlist Inc.

Ticker: NLST

Exchange: OTC

Website: https://netlist.com/

Netlist Inc. Company Summary:

Netlist, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

NLST stock price is due to News?

Samsung lost its patent lawsuit against memory module firm Netlist in the US.

Netlist said on Thursday that the United States District Court for the Central District of California entered a judgment in favor of the firm against Samsung for material breaches of obligations under their joint development and license agreement.

NLST 5 Day Chart

NLST Stock Price Technical Analysis:

After looking at the one year chart it is very feasible that this news and chart could reverse the overall trend. The pps of $4.50 and $4.75 is important, if it can stay above those support levels, we are looking at a reversal with a 100% possible gains back to the 52 week high.

This is Alex, reminding all the traders out there to leave your emotions at the door and never, ever, try to catch a falling knife.