Netlist Inc (NLST) Stock Soars 140% in a Month: More to Come?

There are thousands of investors who are highly interested in micro-cap stocks and it is not surprising considering the enormous gains these stocks can often generate. One of the stocks from that category that has made an enormous run up the charts in recent days is that of Netlist Inc (OTCMKTS:NLST).

Over the course of the past month alone, the stock has managed to record gains of as much as 140% and in light of such gains, it might be a good idea to look into Netlist Inc a bit more closely. One of the more important things to point out with regards to the rally in the Netlist stock is the fact that the trading volumes have also gone up considerably as more and more investors piled on to it.

The powerful run could also be an indication of the fact that there might be important developments in the near future and that is another reason why investors need to keep a keen eye on Netlist.

The fortunes of the company actually changed last year after the United States Patent Trial and Appeal Board upheld the validity of one of the company’s patents for application in memory modules of DDR servers. At the time, many thought the stock was going to correct sharply but that never happened and the Netlist stock continued to move up. In this situation, it is going to be interesting to see if the Netlist stock can continue to hold on to its momentum over the coming days.