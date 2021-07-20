Netlist Inc (NLST) stock Rockets 1100% YTD: Will it Hit $20?

Investors are often known to be more interested in stocks that might have recorded considerable gains over a reasonable period of time and by that token, it might be a good idea for investors to possibly take a look at the Netlist Inc (OTCMKTS:NLST) stock.

Investors are often known to be more interested in stocks that might have recorded considerable gains over a reasonable period of time and by that token, it might be a good idea for investors to possibly take a look at the Netlist Inc (OTCMKTS:NLST) stock.

The stock has been one of the more notable performers this year so far and over the course of the past six months alone, it has managed to record gains of as much as 1100%. As a matter of fact, the stock was actually on the move on Monday as well and delivered gains of 7%. There was no news about the company on Monday but it might be a good time to mention that last week the company had announced the signing of Securities Purchase Agreement with the firm Lincoln Park Capital Inc.

As per the provisions of the agreement between the two parties, Lincoln Park is going to acquire shares in Netlist over a period of the next 36 months for a total value of $17400000. The 36 month period stipulated in the agreement already begun on July 12, 2021, and in addition to that, Netlist also signed a registration rights agreement with Lincoln Park. The latest development in relation to Netlist seems to have come as a source of excitement among investors and it is going to be interesting to see if the stock can continue to hold on to its momentum over the course of the coming days.