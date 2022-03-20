Mawson MIGI Stock Price is consolidated and ready for a run? URGENT Report

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. MIGI Stock Price is up 48% in the last 5 days. The stock is still exhibiting a bullish trend and is looking solid! Famed stock picker Alexander Goldman’s exclusive report on Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. is below, with a time sensitive analysis. He covers the top 3 reasons he thinks Mawson could be primed for another big move.

Before we get started, I wanted to introduce myself to you. Hi 🙋‍♂️ I'm Alexander Goldman and I have been successfully trading breakout stocks and trending stocks for two decades now.

I'm now helping traders find breakout stocks.

What do I mean by big winners?

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. MIGI might have what it takes to be my latest winner!

Not to be egocentric, but I'm very good at uncovering winners!

The article is HERE where I shine a spotlight on trending stocks and breakout stocks!

Now, let’s go over some of the basic information on MIGI before we get in the technical analysis

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Company Information

Company Name: Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc.

Ticker: MIGI

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://mawsoninc.com/

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Company Summary:

Mawson is a global leading-edge digital asset infrastructure company. The world is rapidly changing, and with it are processing requirements. From social media, artificial intelligence to blockchain developments the underlying requirement is for the infrastructure to operate all the end applications. Mawson solves this through a combination of energy generation and mobile data centre solutions to reduce the overall cost to own and operate efficient processing technology.

3 Reasons of why I’m excited about Mawson Infrastructure Group {NASDAQ:MIGI}

#1 The chart is absolutely bullish!

# 2 The news is great!

# 3 The industry is red hot!

#1 MIGI 5 Day Chart

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Price Technical Analysis:

What can I say? This chart should be in trading stocks 101 as a representation of a bullish breakout after a period of consolidation.

Even more exciting is the golden hour push on last Friday of massive buying volume indicating, in my humble opinion a strong early week start for Mawson.

I am a technical trader, I analyze charts and make my trades based on the evidence from past trading activity. Hence, just like MIGI’s chart, I am bullish on Mawson!

#2 MIGI stock price almost 50% increase is due to exciting News?

March 4th, 2022

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) (“Mawson”), a digital infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce it has signed a new 12 megawatt (MW) hosting co-location agreement with Foundry Digital LLC (“Foundry”), bringing total hosting co-location under Mawson’s Luna Squares LLC (“Luna Squares”) business to 114 MW, up from 2 MW as at 31 December, 2021.

Mawson expects first mining hardware under this agreement to be deployed by the end of Q1, 2022.

March 3rd 2022

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) (“Mawson”), a digital infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce the expansion of its Sandersville, Georgia, USA Bitcoin Mining facility to 230 Megawatts (MW).

Following on from successful electrical load and associated infrastructure studies carried out by the Municipal Electrical Authority of Georgia (MEAG), Electrical Cities of Georgia (ECG), the Washington County Economic Development Authority, City of Sandersville and Mawson, the site has been approved for expansion.

March 1st, 2022

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) (“Mawson”), a digital infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce it has signed a new hosting co-location agreement for approximately 100 megawatt (MW) and associated debt facility with Celsius Mining LLC (“Celsius Mining”).

Mawson expects first mining hardware under this agreement to be deployed towards the end of Q1, 2022. This brings total Luna Squares LLC (“Luna Squares”) hosting co-location agreements in place to approximately 102 MW.

#3 Crypto is one of the hottest sectors in the stock market

The cryptocurrency market is now worth more than $3 trillion, that is a lot of 00000s.

“The little more than a decade old market for digital assets has already roughly quadrupled from its 2020 year-end value, as investors have gotten more comfortable with established tokens such as Bitcoin and networks like Ethereum and Solana continue to upgrade and attract new functionality. Excitement about the possibilities of decentralized finance and non-fungible tokens is growing, and memecoins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue to attract attention.” Here

In case you have been under a rock, LOOK AT BITCOIN!

Crypto currency is positioning itself as the new currency of the future! Mawson is building the ability to monetize the possible Crypto takeover and be in a position to dominate the market!

This is Alex signing off, reminding all the traders out there to leave your emotions at the door and never, ever, try to catch a falling knife.

Disclaimer

Small Cap Exclusive is owned and operated by JBN PARTNERS LLC, which is a US based corporation. We are paid advertisers, also known as stock touts or stock promoters, who disseminate favorable information (this “Article”) about publicly traded companies (the “Profiled Issuers”).

We publish the Information on our website, smallcapexclusive.com and in newsletters, text message alerts, audio services, live interviews, featured “research” reports, on message boards and in email communications for specific time periods that are agreed upon between us and the Profiled Issuer and / or third party paying us. Our publication of the Information is known as a “Campaign”. This information may be sent to potential investors at different times that are minutes, hours, days or even weeks apart. Typically, the trading volume and PPS of a Profiled Issuer’s securities increases after the information is provided to the first group of investors. Therefore, the later an investor receives the Information, the more likely it is that he will suffer trading losses if they invest in the securities of a Profiled Issuer late in a Campaign. We are paid to advertise the Profiled Issuers, MIGI. Small Cap Exclusive has been hired by Awareness Consulting for a period beginning on March 18th, 2022 to publicly disseminate information about (MIGI) via website and email. We have been compensated $4,450 USD. We will update any changes to our compensation. Read FULL DISCLAIMER