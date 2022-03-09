Latch trades under LTCH stock price is about to move, Urgent UPDATE!

Latch Inc. LTCH stock price is at a one year low, is time to buy? Famed stock picker, Alexander Goldman has his analysis, take a look below.

Before we do, remember to stop what you are doing and 👇 Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest breakout stocks and trending stocks!

Delivering Breakout Stock Alerts | 100% FREE Direct to Your Inbox SEND ALERTS

Before we get started, I wanted to introduce myself to you. Hi 🙋‍♂️ I’m Alexander Goldman and I have been successfully trading breakout stocks and trending stocks for two decades now.

I’m now helping traders find breakout stocks. My claim to fame is the expert at finding trending stocks.

What do I mean by big winners?

Stocks that move more than 100% in a month! LTCH Stock Price could?

Does that always happen, NO! But, I’m very good! Take a look at this article I wrote, where I called 5 stocks, 3 losers and 2 winners and they all did what I thought!

The article is HERE where I shine a spotlight on trending stocks and breakout stocks!

If you want stocks delivered to your inbox, no hassle, no research with this massive community of traders, sign up below. Now, let’s go over some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis.

Latch Inc. Company Information

Company Name: Latch Inc.

Ticker: LTCH

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://www.latch.com/

Latch Inc. Company Summary:

LatchOS is a full-building operating system of software, products, and services designed to make every building better.

LTCH stock price is due to News?

NEW YORK, Feb 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE via COMTEX) — Fourth Quarter 2021

Revenue of $14.5 million, up 94% year-over-year

Total Bookings of $96.8 million, up 113% year-over-year

Total Booked ARR of $71.5 million, up 130% year-over-year

Full Year 2021

Revenue of $41.4 million, up 129% year-over-year

Total Bookings of $360.2 million, up 118% year-over-year

LTCH 1 Day Chart

LTCH Stock Price Technical Analysis:

I like it, the news is good and I think it is oversold and the market is overacting. It is down because of a short position, it could squeeze. Lat last month there was almost 16% of the float shorted. I imagine even more now. I like it. Let’s go longs!!!

Once again my name is Alex and I’m so glad you took the time to read this far. I would love to have you be apart of our growing family of traders.

I always like giving tid bits of knowledge that I have learned from my mentors, so here goes. As a reminder to all of the traders out there to leave your emotions at the door and never, ever, try to catch a falling safe. Simply let it crash to the ground and then, walk over and pick up the money. That is a reference to bounce plays LOL.

I strive to find breakout stock alerts and deliver them before the market finds out. I’m the original OG trend setter of trending stocks! If you want stocks delivered to your inbox, no hassle, no research with this massive community of traders, sign up below.

I sure hope you enjoyed this article, if you would like to receive more exclusive content from me sign up for our newsletter below 👇