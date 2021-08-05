KYN Capital Group Inc (OTCMKTS:KYNC) Stock Cools Off After The Big Jump

In light of such enormous gains, it could be a good idea for investors to perhaps take a closer look at the company and some of the latest developments involving it. This morning the company is expected to be in considerable focus considering the fact that it finally released its Koinfold Pay app. The app is an ‘all in one payment solution’ mean for enterprises for receiving payments through digital assets.

There have been many stocks that have managed to clock significant gains over the course of the past month and one of those is the KYN Capital Group Inc (OTCMKTS:KYNC) stock. During the past month, the stock has emerged as one of the major gainers and managed to clock gains of as much as 138%.

In light of such enormous gains, it could be a good idea for investors to perhaps take a closer look at the company and some of the latest developments involving it. This morning the company is expected to be in considerable focus considering the fact that it finally released its Koinfold Pay app. The app is an ‘all in one payment solution’ mean for enterprises for receiving payments through digital assets.

It is an app that is going to allow businesses to accept payments in cryptocurrencies from any corner of the world. Merchants who use the app will be able to accept payments in some of the more popular cryptocurrencies like Litecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash among others. The payments are going to get straight to the merchant’s account and the whole thing is apparently quite quick as well as hassle-free.

In addition to that, fiat payments can also be made through the app, and more importantly, the Koinfold Pay app also works towards reducing price volatility as much as possible. Hence, it is no surprise that the stock is currently in focus among many investors and is expected to be so in the coming days.