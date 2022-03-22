JX Luxventure LLL Stock Price is up 219%, ready for another run? URGENT Update

JX Luxventure LLL Stock Price is up massive, 219% to be exact! However, there is some critical info being neglected. LLL is up 89% just today and I will be evaluating many factors to determine just how hot the stock is.

The official heat level for LLL is, a 🔥🔥 3 out of 5.

Continue reading to see why I think it is just a 3 out of 5.

Now, let’s go over some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis and how I came up with HOT grade.

JX Luxventure LLL Stock Price & Company Information

Company Name: JX Luxventure LLL

Ticker: LLL

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://en.jxluxventure.com/

Breakout Stock JX Luxventure LLL Company Summary:

JX Luxventure Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of casual menswear. It operates through the following segments: Distributor Network, Corporate Stores, and Original Equipment Manufacturer.

The Distributor Network segment consists of direct or sub-distributors which are operated by KBS branded stores. The Corporate Stores focuses on the owning and operating corporate stores. The OEM segment comprises of products that are designed by customers but manufactured by the company. It offers men’s apparel, accessories, and footwear.

LLL stock price is due to News?

March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire via COMTEX/ — HAIKOU, China, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — JX Luxventure Limited (Nasdaq: LLL) (the “Company”), a service provider delivering comprehensive solutions to global elite families with business segments covering menswear, cross-border merchandise, airfare and tourism, announced today that, on March 21, 2022, Jin Xuan Luxury Tourism (Hainan) Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (“JX Hainan”), a subsidiary of the Company, entered into and executed a Framework Agreement on Strategic Cooperation (the “Agreement”) with Chongqing E-Pet Technology Co., Ltd. (“Chongqing E-Pet”), one of the major operators of online cross-border pet food shopping platform in China. Pursuant to the Agreement, Chongqing E-Pet will purchase from JX Hainan cross-border pet foods in the amount up to USD60,000,000 to be distributed on the platforms operated by Chongqing E-Pet.

Trending Stock LLL 5 Day Chart

LLL Stock Price HOT Stock Grade:

The official heat level for LLL is, a 🔥🔥🔥 3 out of 5. Here are my takeaways on LLL and why it is just a 3 out of 5.

The volume, which is basically demand of a stock is incredible!

The news, there is massive significant news in the cycle with the $60M agreement.

The chart, it is bearish right now because of the massive spike.

The fundamentals, there is incredible fundamentals due to the agreement which will affect the bottom line.

Marketing efforts, I have found no marketing efforts around the investor awareness of this company which kept it from a 4 out of 5 rating.

