Is Petrogress PGAS the best stock to buy right now? Important update!

Is PGAS the best stock to buy because it has been breaking it’s trend with large volume and a 42% change in PPS in 5 days. Wondering why this stock is taking off, take a look below. PGAS is the best stock to buy? Breakout stock maybe? Possibly a trending stock?

Now, let’s go over if PGAS is the best stock to buy? Breakout stock maybe? Possibly a trending stock? Below, is some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis

Petrogress Inc. Company Information

Company Name: Petrogress Inc.

Ticker: PGAS

Exchange: OTC

Website: https://petrogressinc.com/

Petrogress Inc. Company Summary:

Petrogress, Inc. is an integrated energy company, engaged in the downstream and midstream sectors of the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commodities and Other (C&O) and Hires & Freights (H&F). The C&O segment involves in storing, distributing, and marketing crude oil, gas oil, and refined petroleum products, and also includes retailing sales of its gas stations and rest areas, terminals, and refined logistics. The H&F segment relates to marine transportations, transports, and marine service. The company was founded by Barry Michael Friedman on February 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Piraeus, GI.

PGAS News could indicate whether it is the best stock to buy! Trending stock PGAS!

Feb 08, 2022

Announced the Grand Opening of EOS Areopolis Gas Station in Greece. The gas station is located at one of the most touristic areas of Greece and provides fuels supply, convenience store, food, coffee, drinks and rest area. This gas station is an innovate station with unique distinct design which offers high performance fuels and new experience to the customers, with a concept to be established “from a Gas Station to a community Hub“.

PGAS 5 Day Chart, breakout stock?

Trending stock PGAS Technical Analysis:

Is PGAS the best stock to buy? Is it a trending stock? A breakout stock? Let’s answer these questions.

Is it the best stock to buy? NO! There is no recent news to indiccate it.

Is it a trending stock? NO! There is no volume that is significant.

Is it a breakout stock? Yes, it broke out of it’s trend and is stabilized in a consolidation pattern but still appears to be trending bearish! I give this a class 3 ranking at best!

I hope I did a good job with my analysis of AXAS and if it is the best stock to buy?

