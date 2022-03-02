Is Fomo FOMO a Good Stock to trade? Look at what we found!

Is FOMO a good stock to buy because it has been breaking it’s trend with large volume and a 47% change in PPS in 5 days? Wondering why this stock is taking off, take a look below. Before we do, remember to stop what you are doing and 👇 sign up for our newsletter below. 👇

Now, Is FOMO a good stock to buy? Below, is some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis

Fomo Corp. Company Information

Company Name: Fomo Corp.

Ticker: FOMO

Exchange: OTC

Website: https://www.fomoworldwide.com/

Fomo Corp. Company Summary:

FOMO Corp. is a development stage company, which imports, markets and sells electric vehicles. Its technologies include alternative renewable fuels, hybrid electric vehicles, graphene lithium batteries and carbon fiber vehicles. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Is FOMO a good stock to buy, let’s look at the News

Feb. 28, 2022

Announced the acquisition of SMARTSolution Technologies as all closing and funding documents were officially signed today. We are pleased to officially welcome SST to the FOMO Family and we are thrilled about what the future holds for us all!

FOMO 5 Day Chart

Fomo Technical Analysis:

I like the stock, if it can stay above $.0009, if it can’t, I don’t like it. It seems to be consolidating nicely and should run with the next announcement, so keep an eye on the news cycle of this trending stock. The real question is can FOMO become a breakout stock, stay tuned!

I hope I did a good job with my analysis of FOMO and if it is a good stock to buy?

I hope I did a good job with my analysis of FOMO and if it is a good stock to buy?

This is Alex, reminding all the traders out there to leave your emotions at the door and never, ever, try to catch a falling knife.