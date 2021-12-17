IPO Alert: Crypto Darkhorse Wellfield (TSXV-WFLD) Goes Public

Company Snapshot
Company Name: Wellfield
Ticker: WFLD.V
Exchange: TSXV
Website: https://wellfield.io/ (Crypto Experts, highly recommend, too granular for a typical investor)
Investor Deck: Here (Crypto Experts, highly recommend, too granular for a typical investor)
Industry: Blockchain – Decentralized Finance
Company Summary:
Wellfield Technologies develops hardcore technology and easy to use applications that give blockchain the power to unlock the future of finance. WFLD creates decentralized, open, transparent, inclusive, and cost-effective financial products and services. Wellfield brings decentralized finance (DeFi) to traditional finance.
Top FOUR Reasons Why WFLD could become a Juggernaut with Massive Upside!
#1 Crypto & The Metaverse is the future est value today $3 TRILLION
#2 IPOs can be massive for tech US IPOS have already totaled $171 billion
#3 Wellfield understands the essence of crypto, deregulation
#4 Wellfield’s team is impressive
Before jumping into the main talking points, let’s look at the chart & a bird’s eye review on Wellfield.
CHART LOOKS GOOD!
Technical Summary:
Wellfield had an intraday swing from $1.20 to $1.33 representing a 10% gain! Furthermore, WFLD finished the day BULLISH! As you see the three lines, the first line is on 12/7 price action at $1.30 and then the second line is a NEW HIGH! The third line is, you guessed it, a new high! This chart is shaping up marvelously.
Bird’s Eye View of Wellfield:
Before we take a look at Wellfield, let’s review the backbone, dare I say, the huge bet on a new disruptive global finance mechanism, blockchain. Most people, unless you’ve been living under a rock, have heard of blockchain or cryptocurrency, which trades on the blockchain.
Blockchain has the potential to disrupt global finance and change the way we do banking forever, but just like the internet in its early days, blockchain’s capacity and performance are currently limited and the applications built on it aren’t relevant to most people.
Wellfield has developed critical technology that increases blockchains potential and makes it relevant to our everyday financial lives, let’s take a look!
What the heck do they do?
This is difficult because it is the new frontier. Imagine, it is the 6th of August 1991 and someone is describing the internet, Google and smartphones; you would be lost! We will try to do our best to explain the true MASSIVE value of Wellfield. I’m going to follow the old adage, Keep It SImple Stupid, K.I.S.S.!
Wellfield does 2 things:
#1 Blockchain Applications (apps) – MoneyClip
#2 Blockchain Protocols – Seamless
#1 Applications (apps) – MoneyClip
MoneyClip is truly the ultimate trading wallet, it links your bank to blockchain and gives you regulated access to the world’s best DeFi solutions.
Above is the Wellfield jargon explanation to the power of their app. Although it is eloquent and chalked full of jargon, the real question is, what does all that mean?
We will do our best to explain their life-changing technology, but it is cutting edge technology that is over our head.
Here goes, nobody likes jumping from app to app, so we’re very excited about the all-in-one solution for savings, borrowing, merchant solutions, investing and so much more. It’s truly innovative even without the whole deregulation of crypto currency. So they go and develop this innovative application to operate on the blockchain so individuals and the government can’t be poking around in your business. It’s truly permissionless.
It’s kind of like, one app to rule them all. Sorry, for the Lord of the Rings reference, we couldn’t resist!
Their website is incredible, check it out here, maybe download it.
Top 3 reasons we love this App!
#1 Control
They promote “No hidden fees” or “recurring payments”, I don’t know about you but we’re big fans of that.
#2 Simplicity
You can load digital cash on the go, make payments or send money from your phone, and easily request payments from individuals or groups. Earn high amounts on your balances without locking it into a GIC or buying an investment.
#3 Privacy (our favorite)
Well it’s not a conspiracy theory anymore, the governments around the world are tracking us. Moneyclip allows you to spend in person and online without leaving trails of personal data.
#2 Protocols (smart contracts) – Seamless
Wellfield touts that Seamless is “An ecosystem of protocols that removes the need for intermediaries.”
Well… Again, lots of sophisticated words by undoubtedly someone more intelligent than us, so we’re going to attempt to break down this cutting edge technology.
DeFi (Decentralized Finance) is not yet truly decentralized. Essentially, the whole mantra of crypto is built around decentralization. Meaning, we don’t want governments or five families to run the world banking system. So, crypto was born. Pretty cool in our opinion and many others agree with us, it’s the talk of the town!
Wellfield states, “With Seamless protocols, we accelerate the evolution of the internet”t” of money.
We read this to mean, the internet was built as a decentralizing and empowering technology creating a world where information and power is decentralized and delivered to the common person. That has not been actualized, but Seamless will speed up that reality.
- Top THREE selling points of Seamless are:
1. Blockchain-agnostic
2. Open
3. Permissionless
#1 TAKEAWAY
By working with any blockchain, Seamless securely provides liquidity to the entire DeFi ecosystem.
Let us not forget about:
Security will be a cornerstone of Seamless.
The control and performance at scale will be unparalleled.
Seamless will be a truly decentralized protocol designed for DeFi services. Furthermore, it will be deployed on Ethereum for the global crypto community, as well as for MoneyClip users.
#1 Crypto & The Metaverse is the future, valued today at $3 TRILLION
The cryptocurrency market is now worth more than $3 trillion, that is a lot of 00000s.
“The little more than a decade old market for digital assets has already roughly quadrupled from its 2020 year-end value, as investors have gotten more comfortable with established tokens such as Bitcoin and networks like Ethereum and Solana continue to upgrade and attract new functionality. Excitement about the possibilities of decentralized finance and non-fungible tokens is growing, and memecoins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue to attract attention.” Here
In case you have been under a rock, LOOK AT BITCOIN!
Crypto currency is positioning itself as the new currency of the future! Wellfield is building with Seamless the ability to monetize the possible Crypto takeover and be in a position to dominate the market!
#2 IPOs can be massive for tech US IPOS have already totaled $171 billion
Wellfield has a suite of technology and the resources to be a serious player in the blockchain ecosystem. But right now they’re pre-revenue and relatively unknown, trading on the TSX-V. As the market becomes aware of the company, and if they pursue a cross border listing, Wellfield can be a highly unique opportunity for the public markets. When will the us IPO launch?
“With more than six months until the year ends, U.S. initial public offerings have already totaled $171 billion, eclipsing the 2020 record of $168 billion, according to data from Dealogic.” Here
Wellfield just had an IPO on the TSX, the Canadian exchange, and now the question becomes when is the USA next?
#3 Wellfield understands the essence of crypto, DEREGULATION!
“”What Facebook is doing with meta…is a ‘fake metaverse,’ unless they actually have a real description as to how we can truly own it,” said Yat Siu, chairman and co-founder of Animoca Brands, an investor in and builder of metaverse platforms, speaking on a panel at the Reuters Next conference.” Here
The essence of crypto is disintermediation, freedom and taking back control and power from the banks and tech companies, hence the “fake metaverse” that Mr. Siu chastises Facebook for creating a BIG problem. Wellfield is a purist in the realm of the ideology of Defi, they are the opposite of META.
This will bodes well for them as they scale up, simply put, the backbone of crypto is built upon deregulation and they embody it.
#4 Wellfield’s team is impressive
Wellfield’s Team is incredibly impressive with titans of silicon valley and finance.
“None of us is as smart as all of us.”
–Ken Blanchard
With that being said, take a look at the “us” in none of us is as smart as all of us!
Disclaimer
Small Cap Exclusive is owned and operated by JBN PARTNERS LLC, which is a US based corporation. We are paid advertisers, also known as stock touts or stock promoters, who disseminate favorable information (this “Article”) about publicly traded companies (the “Profiled Issuers”).
We publish the Information on our website, smallcapexclusive.com and in newsletters, text message alerts, audio services, live interviews, featured “research” reports, on message boards and in email communications for specific time periods that are agreed upon between us and the Profiled Issuer and / or third party paying us. Our publication of the Information is known as a “Campaign”. This information may be sent to potential investors at different times that are minutes, hours, days or even weeks apart. Typically, the trading volume and price of a Profiled Issuer’s securities increases after the information is provided to the first group of investors. Therefore, the later an investor receives the Information, the more likely it is that he will suffer trading losses if they purchase the securities of a Profiled Issuer late in a Campaign. We are paid to advertise the Profiled Issuers, WFLD. Small Cap Exclusive has been hired by Civit Digital for a period beginning on December 17, 2021 to publicly disseminate information about (WFLD) via website and email. We have been compensated $37,870 USD. We will update any changes to our compensation.
Read full disclaimer here.