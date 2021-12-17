IPO Alert: Crypto Darkhorse Wellfield (TSXV-WFLD) Goes Public

What the heck do they do?

This is difficult because it is the new frontier. Imagine, it is the 6th of August 1991 and someone is describing the internet, Google and smartphones; you would be lost! We will try to do our best to explain the true MASSIVE value of Wellfield. I’m going to follow the old adage, Keep It SImple Stupid, K.I.S.S.!

Wellfield does 2 things:

#1 Blockchain Applications (apps) – MoneyClip

#2 Blockchain Protocols – Seamless

#1 Applications (apps) – MoneyClip

MoneyClip is truly the ultimate trading wallet, it links your bank to blockchain and gives you regulated access to the world’s best DeFi solutions.



Above is the Wellfield jargon explanation to the power of their app. Although it is eloquent and chalked full of jargon, the real question is, what does all that mean?

We will do our best to explain their life-changing technology, but it is cutting edge technology that is over our head.

Here goes, nobody likes jumping from app to app, so we’re very excited about the all-in-one solution for savings, borrowing, merchant solutions, investing and so much more. It’s truly innovative even without the whole deregulation of crypto currency. So they go and develop this innovative application to operate on the blockchain so individuals and the government can’t be poking around in your business. It’s truly permissionless.

It’s kind of like, one app to rule them all. Sorry, for the Lord of the Rings reference, we couldn’t resist!

Their website is incredible, check it out here, maybe download it.



Top 3 reasons we love this App!

#1 Control

They promote “No hidden fees” or “recurring payments”, I don’t know about you but we’re big fans of that.

#2 Simplicity

You can load digital cash on the go, make payments or send money from your phone, and easily request payments from individuals or groups. Earn high amounts on your balances without locking it into a GIC or buying an investment.

#3 Privacy (our favorite)

Well it’s not a conspiracy theory anymore, the governments around the world are tracking us. Moneyclip allows you to spend in person and online without leaving trails of personal data.