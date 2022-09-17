(NASDAQ-OPEN) Stock Price Is Ready To Bounce?

On Monday September 12th Ilustrato Open Door Technologies (NASDAQ-OPEN) Stock Price went Up BIG and broke through a serious resistance point. However, it quickly fell through support. Was it a head fake? Is it the bottom and it’s ready to bounce? Keep reading to find out.

Open Door Technologies Company Information

Company Name: Open Door Technologies

Ticker: OPEN

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://investor.opendoor.com.

Ilustrato Pictures Company Summary:

OPEN stock price is due to News?

Aug. 4, 2022

Zillow, Inc. (Nasdaq: Z and ZG) and Opendoor Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: OPEN) have announced a multi-year partnership that combines two category leaders to transform how people start their move. The partnership will allow home sellers on the Zillow platform to seamlessly request an Opendoor offer to sell their home.

Zillow logo (PRNewsfoto/Zillow Group)

Selling a home can be full of uncertainty for many consumers who would rather focus on their next chapter than on the stresses of moving. Potential sellers on Zillow apps and sites may request and view an offer directly from Opendoor and easily compare it to an open-market sale using a real estate agent. Opendoor offers will be available on Zillow, and customers will be able to use the service as a standalone offering or package it with other Zillow home shopping services such as financing, closing and agent selection. Additionally, Zillow customers will be able to work with a licensed Zillow advisor who will serve as a helpful guide in understanding these options.

“Zillow is the most visited brand in online real estate. As we bring the housing super app to life, we’re empowering our millions of visitors to understand all their options and transact in the way that best meets their housing needs,” said Zillow Chief Operating Officer, Jeremy Wacksman. “We know choice is important for customers and they can make the best decision when they see all of their selling options up front — including selling on the open market with a Zillow Premier Agent partner and getting a cash offer from Opendoor. This exclusive partnership will pair Zillow’s audience and brand power with Opendoor’s selling solution in one easy place, so customers can evaluate their selling options and easily package it with other Zillow services to buy and finance their next home.”

OPEN 5 Day Chart

Bounce Play, I think so, here is why!

OPEN is the amazon for real estate tech companies and it has been oversold and is greatly undervalued! I am excited for the future of this real estate darling and you should be too!