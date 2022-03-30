Ilustrato Pictures ILUS Stock Price is consolidated and ready for a run? URGENT Update

ILUS Stock Price is up 13% over the last 5 days and has volume at 35% higher than the average.

Wondering why this stock is having such a hard time and if it can break the overall trend?

Before we do, remember to stop what you are doing and 👇 Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest breakout stocks and trending stocks!

Delivering Breakout Stock Alerts | 100% FREE Direct to Your Inbox SEND ALERTS

Before we get started, I wanted to introduce myself to you. Hi 🙋‍♂️ I’m Alexander Goldman and I have been successfully trading breakout stocks and trending stocks for two decades now.

I’m now helping traders find breakout stocks. My claim to fame is the expert at finding trending stocks.

What do I mean by big winners?

Stocks that move more than 100% in a month! ILUS Stock Price could?

Does that always happen, NO! But, I’m very good! Take a look at this article I wrote, where I called 5 stocks, 3 losers and 2 winners and they all did what I thought!

The article is HERE where I shine a spotlight on trending stocks and breakout stocks!

Now, let’s go over some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis

Ilustrato Pictures Company Information

Company Name: Ilustrato Pictures International INc.

Ticker: ILUS

Exchange: OTC

Website: https://ilus-group.com/

Ilustrato Pictures Company Summary:

Ilustrato Pictures International, Inc. is an investment company, which focuses on acquiring businesses in the technology, engineering & manufacturing sector. The company was founded on April 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

ILUS stock price is due to News?

Mar 22, 2022 (NewMediaWire via COMTEX) — NEW YORK, NY – (NewMediaWire) – March 22, 2022 – ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS) is a Mergers and Acquisitions company focused on acquiring and developing public safety technology-based companies across the globe.

At its Annual Shareholder’s Meeting on the 28th of January 2022, the company spoke of its plans to create a renewables subsidiary alongside its Emergency Response, Integrated Systems and Defense subsidiaries.

Since then, the company has fielded several questions from its Shareholders on the progress of the renewables subsidiary.

The company is in final preparations for the incorporation and launch of its first renewables asset, Replay Solutions, which will commence operations from Serbia and Dubai during the second quarter of 2022, followed by the United States during the fourth quarter of 2022.

ILUS 5 Day Chart

ILUS Stock Price Technical Analysis:

I like the chart and I believe it has retraced and consolidated and I would wait for a press release and pounce. Remember, there is a lot of downward pressure at $.20 so if you are extra conservative I would wait for it to clear the $.20. If you like to gamble, I believe it will test it soon and there is a nice 10% scalp to be had.

This is Alex, reminding all the traders out there to leave your emotions at the door and never, ever, try to catch a falling knife. I strive to find breakout stock alerts and deliver them before the market finds out. I sure hope you enjoyed this article, if you would like to receive more exclusive content from me sign up for our newsletter below.