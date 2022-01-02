Humbl HMBL poised for another early year run?

Humbl HMBL last year at this time went on a 1,000% explosive run, is it poised for another early year run? Let’s take a closer look at this

Company Name: HUMBL, Inc

Ticker: (HMBL)

Exchange: OTC

Website: https://www.humblpay.com/investors

Humbl HMBL Company Summary:

Monster Creative a subsidiary

Founded by award-winning industry veterans Doug Brandt and Kevin Childress, Monster Creative is a creative advertising agency with a focus on entertainment. They have created campaigns for top-grossing Hollywood movies, as well as those for streaming platforms.

About HUMBL, Inc.

HUMBL is a consumer blockchain company working to simplify blockchain use cases in areas such as mobile payments, ticketing, NFTs and real estate.

Why did Humbl HMBL Company Summary: reverse the bearish trend?

There is not any news of late in regards to HUMBL, below you will find the latest release. This stock has a large investor base and I believe this base cumulative believes the stock is undervalued here and that brought about the reversal.

Dec. 21, 2021 Monster Creative, a HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKT: HMBL) company, announced today that it has won two awards at the 2021 Clio Awards, as well as one nomination.

Since 1959, The Clio Awards program has recognized innovation and excellence in advertising, design, and communications.

HMBL 1 Year Chart

HUMBL, HMBL, Technical Analysis

HUMBL had it’s first resistance point at $.25 and exploded past it on the last day of the 2021. Possibly, setting up an explosive run in 2022! The next resistance point was at $.28 and it also limped past that PPS on Friday.

I like this stock! I love the stock if it can beat $.30. It is the ultimate bounce play with two reversals, double confirmation, in an explosive sector. The NFT, crypto currency, sector is going to be hotter than a summer day in July. Put it on your watchlist today!